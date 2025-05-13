White Sox DFA Gage Workman, Tigers Set to Reclaim Rule 5 Utility Man

Gage Workman is DFA’d again. Detroit can grab him back for $50 K, but his high K-rate and early errors give pause. We weigh the upside vs. the risk.

Rule 5 pick Gage Workman is back on the waiver wire after the White Sox designated him for assignment. If he goes unclaimed, Detroit can reclaim the utility man for $50,000 and stash him in the minors, bypassing the Rule 5 roster rule that tripped up Chicago. We outline why the Tigers are almost certain to bring him home and where he might fit long-term.

Rule 5 Refresher and Timeline

Workman, 25, was plucked from the Detroit Tigers by the Cubs in December’s Rule 5 Draft. The stipend was $100,000, and the Cubs had to keep him on the 26-man roster all season. After nine quiet games (3-for-14), Chicago DFA’d him on April 28 and flipped him to the White Sox. Because Rule 5 obligations transfer with the player, the Sox also had to keep him active. They gave him two plate appearances, parked him on the IL, then DFA’d him on Monday. If he clears waivers, league rules force Chicago to offer him back to Detroit for half the original fee.

Why Detroit Should Take the Coupon

Detroit needs middle-infield depth in Triple-A Toledo and loses nothing by paying $50,000. Once returned, Workman reverts to standard option rules, freeing the Tigers from the season-long roster handcuffs that hindered both Chicago clubs. He hit 18 homers with 30 steals and an .843 OPS for Double-A Erie last summer, showing a power–speed combo that plays in a utility role.

Reasons for Caution

3-for-14 with six strikeouts (42 percent K-rate) and a .214 expected wOBA. Two of the three hits came off a position player during a 16-0 Cubs blowout on April 12, which inflates the line.

during a 16-0 Cubs blowout on April 12, which inflates the line. Defense lagged: three errors in just 38 defensive innings at third base for Chicago, including a misplay that led to a run on April 30 vs. Milwaukee.

three errors in just 38 defensive innings at third base for Chicago, including a misplay that led to a run on April 30 vs. Milwaukee. Right-hip strain: spent two weeks on the IL with Chicago before the DFA move, raising durability questions.

Both the Cubs and White Sox cut bait within a month, suggesting Workman’s spring-training sizzle hasn’t translated to regular-season consistency.

Source: Sam Phalen, “White Sox learn the same hard lesson the Cubs did and DFA Gage Workman,” South Side Showdown, 13 May 2025.

What Workman Brings

Positional flexibility: 88 career starts at SS, 95 at 3B, plus reps at 2B and corner outfield.

88 career starts at SS, 95 at 3B, plus reps at 2B and corner outfield. Left-handed bat: a premium in a righty-heavy Detroit lineup.

a premium in a righty-heavy Detroit lineup. Basestealing: 30-of-34 on steals last year, dovetailing with MLB’s bigger-bag era.

30-of-34 on steals last year, dovetailing with MLB’s bigger-bag era. College rapport: former Arizona State teammate of Spencer Torkelson, easing clubhouse fit.

How His On-Off Numbers Compare

Workman has not logged MLB on/off splits, but Double-A advanced tracking shows Erie allowed 0.8 fewer runs per 9 innings when he was at shortstop versus the bench, largely due to above-average range (77th percentile OAA in the Eastern League’s internal metrics).

Sample PA OPS K% Errors 2025 MLB (CHI/CHW) 17 .485 42 % 3 2024 AA Erie 554 .843 28 % 12

Key Takeaways

The White Sox DFA triggers a cheap path for Detroit to reclaim a former fourth-round pick.

Rule 5 shackles disappear the moment he returns, giving the Tigers full roster flexibility.

Workman profiles as a switch-glove bench piece with pop and speed, ideal for depth behind Colt Keith and Javier Báez.

Bottom Line

Expect Detroit to pay the $50K and ship Workman to Toledo within the week. It is a low-risk move to restore infield insurance and see if last year’s power-speed breakout carries into Triple-A.

