White Sox manager Tony La Russa responds to Miguel Cabrera

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera had some rather explosive allegations when he met with media members via Zoom earlier today, saying that the White Sox (specifically 2B Nick Madrigal) accused the Tigers of sign stealing.

“It was the second baseman (Nick Madrigal) because he tried to tell the catcher and pitcher that we passed a sign. I mean, come on, it’s (expletive),” he said. “I don’t play that game.”

“You need to (show) respect. You don’t need to show up me or the runner on second (presumably Robbie Grossman), trying to say we’re passing the sign from second. Come on. Get the (expletive) out of here.”

And now, White Sox manager Tony La Russa has weighed in on the controversy.

La Russa stated that Cabrera has earned the benefit of the doubt and that if he says he wasn’t getting signs, then he wasn’t.

“We do encourage our middle infielders to actively be guarding because that is a ridiculously popular thing to be doing now,” he said.

The Tigers and White Sox continue their series later this evening from Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side of Chicago.

– – Quotes via Slavko Bekovic Link – –