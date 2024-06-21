White Sox vs Tigers June 21, 2024 – Details, Betting Odds and More





The White Sox vs Tigers game this Friday at Comerica Park is quickly approaching. This marks the first game of a three-game series. We’ll break down both teams’ recent performances, trends, and give you the best betting tips.

How to Watch the White Sox vs Tigers

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Friday, June 21, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM (ET)

6:40 PM (ET) Location: Comerica Park (Detroit, Michigan)

Comerica Park (Detroit, Michigan) TV: MLB.TV

MLB.TV Streaming: ESPN+

White Sox vs Tigers Odds

White Sox: -105

-105 Detroit Tigers: +120

+120 Over/Under: 7.5

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

I’m leaning towards the Tigers here. With Flaherty on the mound, Detroit looks solid. He’s been lights out, winning his last three starts without surrendering an earned run. Fedde’s also been decent, but the Tigers might have the edge. Just don’t blame me if this one doesn’t pan out—I’m just the messenger!

Flaherty’s recent form is red hot, with three straight wins and zero earned runs over his last three starts. Expect him to strike out at least six batters and possibly secure another win.

With at least one RBI in the Tigers’ last four home games, look for Greene to drive in another run and keep his streak alive.

Canha has been Mr. Reliable at Comerica Park, with hits in his last 11 appearances against teams with losing records. Expect him to get on base at least once in this game.

Fedde has been dependable, giving up just six earned runs in his last three starts. He should continue to perform well, striking out six or more batters.

The Tigers’ recent trend of going OVER the total runs line against AL Central opponents suggests this game might see some fireworks, especially if the Tigers’ bats wake up.

More

The Tigers, got swept by the Atlanta Braves, losing 2-1, 2-1, and 7-0. Ouch. Tarik Skubal didn’t have his best stuff, leaving Wednesday’s game after just four innings, having given up four earned runs.

Jack Flaherty will take the mound for Detroit. He’s 4-4 this season with a 3.01 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. His career stats? 46-38 with a 3.67 ERA. Flaherty’s been on fire recently, winning his last three starts without giving up an earned run. Talk about finding your groove!

The White Sox just wrapped up a series against the Houston Astros. They won the opener 2-0, only to drop the next two games 4-1 and 5-3. Chris Flexen did his best, pitching six innings with only one earned run.

Erick Fedde will be starting for the Sox on Friday. This season, he’s sporting a 5-1 record with a 3.09 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 87.1 innings. Not too shabby for a guy with a career record of 26-34 and a 5.03 ERA. Can he keep up the good work, or is he due for a reality check?

For more on Detroit Tigers click here.