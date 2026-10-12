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Whittingham Pulls Andrew Marsh From Punt Returns, Cites Injury

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham on the sideline as Andrew Marsh comes off punt return duty
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Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke with reporters on Monday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions, and he confirmed a change on special teams: wide receiver Andrew Marsh will not be back there returning punts. Marsh carried a questionable tag on the Big Ten availability report before the Minnesota game and played anyway.

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Whittingham Points at Injury, Not Just Ball Security

Whittingham did not name a replacement, and he made a point of saying the decision was not only about Marsh putting the ball on the ground, per On3’s Chris Sayfie.

“We’ll have a different returner back there, and that’s due to a couple reasons, not just putting the ball on the ground, but some injury reasons. So we will have a different returner. I won’t say who that is yet.”

The ball-security half of that answer is on the record. Marsh has put two punts on the ground this season, once against Western Michigan and once against Minnesota, according to the Detroit Free Press. The injury half is new, and Whittingham did not say what the injury is or whether it affects Marsh’s status at receiver.

Andrew Marsh Still Leads Michigan in Catches

Marsh has caught 25 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per reception, per ESPN. That is the most receptions on the roster, though JJ Buchanan leads the Wolverines in receiving yards with 446 on 24 catches. Marsh has also rushed once for 15 yards.

Coming out of the bye, Michigan is 3-2 and riding a two-game losing streak after a 20-19 loss to Iowa and a 20-14 loss at Minnesota. Whittingham has already said Bryce Underwood stays the starter, so the offense that takes the field Saturday is largely the one that lost those two games. Penn State comes to Ann Arbor at 3-3 and 0-3 in the Big Ten, kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Dropping punt duty leaves Marsh one job to do, and Michigan needs a lot of it done well.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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