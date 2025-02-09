Who are the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Performers?

Super Bowl LIX is shaping up to be an unforgettable event, not only for the thrilling game but also for the highly anticipated halftime show. The NFL has already announced two massive names who will take the stage for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show: Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and R&B sensation SZA.

Kendrick Lamar Returns to the Super Bowl Stage

Kendrick Lamar, the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop superstar, has been announced as the headliner for Super Bowl LIX's halftime show. Lamar, known for his powerful lyricism and dynamic performances, previously made his mark during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles. There, he co-headlined alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent, delivering an unforgettable performance that had fans buzzing long after the game.

SZA Joins Kendrick Lamar for a Historic Collaboration

In January, the NFL confirmed that Grammy-award winning R&B singer SZA would join Lamar for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. SZA, who has captivated audiences with her soulful voice and unique sound, is a perfect addition to Lamar's performance. The two artists, who share a close friendship and a history together as former label-mates, will undoubtedly bring a high-energy and emotional performance to the stage.

The collaboration between Lamar and SZA promises to be a dynamic fusion of hip-hop and R&B, setting the stage for one of the most memorable halftime shows in Super Bowl history. Fans can expect an electrifying performance that will captivate millions of viewers around the world, as Lamar and SZA take center stage for an unforgettable musical celebration.