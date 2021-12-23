Throughout the history of Detroit sports, we have had some great teams and on those teams, we have had some great players, there is no question about that. But some of the players who often do not get the respect they deserve are the “tough guys.”
In my opinion, the Top 5 ‘Tough Guys’ in Detroit Sports history are the following.
*Note: We limited this to the four major sports
BOB PROBERT
GORDIE HOWE
NDAMUKONG SUH
DARREN MCCARTY
BEN WALLACE
Nation, who do you believe are the Top 5 “tough guys” in Detroit sports history?
1 thought on “Top 5 ‘tough guys’ in Detroit sports history”
Suh. No. Learn your Lions History. Alex Karras was more bad ass than Suh the sulker ever dreamed of.