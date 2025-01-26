fb
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Detroit Lions

Who Gets Paid More? Ben Johnson or Dan Campbell?

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
According to Pro Football Talk, Ben Johnson, the newly appointed head coach of the Chicago Bears, has secured a lucrative contract that has placed him among the top earners in the NFL coaching ranks. Johnson will be paid $13 million per season, a sum that places him seventh in annual pay for NFL coaches. This deal is remarkable, especially considering Johnson is a first-time head coach.

Dan Campbell Ben Johnson

But how does his salary compare to that of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell? According to reports, Dan Campbell, who has been at the helm of the Lions since 2021, makes $11 million annually. This puts Campbell slightly behind Johnson, despite having more experience as a head coach.

The NFL coaching salary landscape continues to see inflation, with salaries for top-tier coaches increasing every year. Johnson’s deal reflects this trend, as he moves into the head coach role in Chicago. Meanwhile, Campbell’s salary remains competitive, reflecting his successful tenure with the Lions.

Dan Campbell vs. Ben Johnson

Despite his new deal, Johnson’s salary falls just behind the likes of other top coaches like Andy Reid ($20 million) and Sean Payton ($18 million). Johnson’s high earnings signal a belief in his ability to turn the Bears around, with his prior success as Detroit’s offensive coordinator showing promise.

Here are the highest-paid NFL coaches, according to Sportskeeda:

Meanwhile, Campbell, who led the Lions to two consecutive NFC North titles and a 15-2 record in 2024, has solidified himself as one of the league’s brightest minds, but his salary reflects the disparity in experience between the two. It's clear that both coaches are highly valued, but Johnson's rookie head coach status gives him the edge in the salary department.

As the coaching market continues to evolve, this comparison shows just how competitive the NFL’s head coaching ranks have become, with both Campbell and Johnson representing the future of their respective teams.

Who will ultimately have the bigger impact? Time will tell, but these contracts certainly highlight how much confidence teams have in their leadership.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
