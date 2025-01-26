Who Gets Paid More? Ben Johnson or Dan Campbell?

According to Pro Football Talk, Ben Johnson, the newly appointed head coach of the Chicago Bears, has secured a lucrative contract that has placed him among the top earners in the NFL coaching ranks. Johnson will be paid $13 million per season, a sum that places him seventh in annual pay for NFL coaches. This deal is remarkable, especially considering Johnson is a first-time head coach.

But how does his salary compare to that of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell? According to reports, Dan Campbell, who has been at the helm of the Lions since 2021, makes $11 million annually. This puts Campbell slightly behind Johnson, despite having more experience as a head coach.

The NFL coaching salary landscape continues to see inflation, with salaries for top-tier coaches increasing every year. Johnson’s deal reflects this trend, as he moves into the head coach role in Chicago. Meanwhile, Campbell’s salary remains competitive, reflecting his successful tenure with the Lions.

Dan Campbell vs. Ben Johnson

Despite his new deal, Johnson’s salary falls just behind the likes of other top coaches like Andy Reid ($20 million) and Sean Payton ($18 million). Johnson’s high earnings signal a belief in his ability to turn the Bears around, with his prior success as Detroit’s offensive coordinator showing promise.

Here are the highest-paid NFL coaches, according to Sportskeeda:

Meanwhile, Campbell, who led the Lions to two consecutive NFC North titles and a 15-2 record in 2024, has solidified himself as one of the league’s brightest minds, but his salary reflects the disparity in experience between the two. It's clear that both coaches are highly valued, but Johnson's rookie head coach status gives him the edge in the salary department.

As the coaching market continues to evolve, this comparison shows just how competitive the NFL’s head coaching ranks have become, with both Campbell and Johnson representing the future of their respective teams.

Who will ultimately have the bigger impact? Time will tell, but these contracts certainly highlight how much confidence teams have in their leadership.