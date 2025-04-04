Who is the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day Starting Pitcher?

Opening Day at Comerica Park is finally here — and the Detroit Tigers are rolling out a familiar face to take the mound.

On Friday afternoon, as the Tigers (2-4) welcome the Chicago White Sox to downtown Detroit for their home opener, it won’t be reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal getting the ball. Instead, Jack Flaherty will get the nod as Detroit’s 2025 Opening Day starter at Comerica Park.

A Familiar Face Back in the D

Flaherty is no stranger to Tigers fans. He began the 2024 season in Detroit before being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline — a move that paid off for him, as he went on to win a World Series ring. This offseason, Flaherty returned to the Tigers, signing a 2-year, $35 million deal.

In his 2025 season debut — fittingly against his old team in L.A. — Flaherty turned in a solid outing. He went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits, while striking out five and walking two.

Home Opener Vibes

Flaherty’s return to Detroit — this time as the Opening Day starter at Comerica — is a full-circle moment for both the pitcher and the team. The Tigers are showing confidence in Flaherty’s veteran presence and big-game experience to help set the tone in their first home game of the year.

The first pitch against the White Sox is set for Friday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. EDT, with the crowd at Comerica sure to bring plenty of energy as Flaherty takes the hill in his return to the Motor City.