Who is the Toughest Opponent on the Detroit Lions 2025 Schedule

Who do you believe is the Detroit Lions toughest opponent on their 2025 regular-season schedule?

The Detroit Lions are officially on everyone’s radar as a team to beat in 2025 — and that means they’ll face a gauntlet of tough matchups. But according to Pro Football and Sports Network (PFSN), one opponent stands above the rest: the Baltimore Ravens.

Yep, Dan Campbell and the Lions will have to head into enemy territory to take on Lamar Jackson and Co. — and it won’t be in the cozy confines of Ford Field, either.

Lions vs. Ravens: A True Heavyweight Matchup

Here’s what PFSN had to say about the matchup:

“The Lions proved last season that they are capable of scoring with anyone and at full health, this team has a real chance to sit atop our power rankings. One of the teams that will challenge for that title is the Ravens, a team that Detroit will have to travel to play during the 2025 regular season.”

It’s not just that the Ravens are loaded. It’s that Detroit has to go on the road to face them — and that brings up a familiar issue for this otherwise elite Lions team.

Jared Goff’s Indoor vs. Outdoor Splits

One stat that continues to follow the Lions is Jared Goff’s performance outdoors. Goff has been electric at home and in domes, but his numbers take a dip in the elements.

PFSN broke it down like this:

Lions’ Points In Jared Goff’s Starts

Indoors: 29.8 PPG

Outdoors: 22.3 PPG

That nearly 8-point swing is something the Lions will need to solve if they want to be true road warriors — especially in January.

And if there’s one outdoor road game in 2025 that looks like a playoff dress rehearsal, it’s the trip to Baltimore.

A Potential Super Bowl Preview?

Both the Lions and Ravens are being talked about as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. So this isn’t just a tough matchup — it could be a measuring stick moment for Detroit.

Can the Lions go on the road, face one of the AFC’s elite, and show they belong at the top of the league? This game could answer that question.

The Bottom Line

Detroit’s 2025 schedule is no cakewalk, but the trip to Baltimore stands out as the biggest test of all. If the Lions want to take the next step from contender to champion, winning games like this — especially outdoors — will be the key.