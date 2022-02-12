Why (and when) Matthew Stafford could return to the Detroit Lions

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and his Los Angeles Rams teammates will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford, of course, is in his first season with the Rams after being traded by the Detroit Lions in January of 2021.

But could Stafford return to the Lions? That sounds like crazy talk but it is something that Lions fan Scott Warheit tossed out on Saturday.

As you can see, Warheit points out that if Rams head coach Sean McVay retires either this year or next year (read more here), it could cause Stafford to have second thoughts about staying in Los Angeles.

Stafford is currently under contract through the 2022 season and if he does not work out a contract extension, he would become an unrestricted free agent. This just so happens to be the same time that the Lions could move on from QB Jared Goff.

Nation, do you think Stafford will return to the Lions following the 2022 season? Would you want him to?