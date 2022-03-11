Why Colin Kaepernick may return to NFL for 2022 season

Don’t look now but there seems to be an outside chance that Colin Kaepernick could return to the NFL for the 2022 season.

As you have probably heard by now, the Seattle Seahawks have traded QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Well, according to Michael Silver, the Seahawks “strongly considered” signing Kaepernick five years ago but did not because they thought Wilson may feel threatened by the move.

As you can see in the tweet below, Silver suggests that Kaepernick is in shape and the Seahawks just so happen to need a quarterback.

Five years ago the @Seahawks strongly considered signing @Kaepernick7. They ultimately chose not to, reasoning that his potential popularity in the locker room could feel threatening to Russell Wilson. Now Kaepernick says he's in shape & Seattle has no incumbent QB. What now? — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 11, 2022