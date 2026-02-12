Detroit Lions Send Video to Season Ticket Holders to Reveal Why Dan Campbell Hired Drew Petzing

When the Detroit Lions made the decision to hire Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator, it wasn’t a rushed move or a trendy one. It was a hire rooted in film study, football fundamentals, and cultural fit, all things that matter deeply to head coach Dan Campbell.

That message became clear when the Lions recently sent an introductory video to season-ticket members, offering their first extended look at Petzing and insight into why Campbell believed he was the right person for the job.

Drew Petzing Introduces Himself to Lions Fans

Early in the video, Petzing wasted little time explaining who he is beyond football. His introduction painted the picture of someone who fits seamlessly with Detroit’s culture, both on and off the field.

“Fired up to be here and can’t wait to get to work. When I am not coaching, outside of spending time with my family, I love to spend time with my wife and two kids,” said Petzing as quoted by Lions OnSI. “I love good food, I love to snowboard. I like to golf when the weather permits that. But I’m pretty active. Like to get outside. I like to work out. I like to do things, you know, in and around the community.”

It’s the type of personality Lions fans have come to expect — energetic, grounded, and invested beyond Sundays.

The Film That Sold Dan Campbell

For Campbell, the decision wasn’t driven by interviews or résumés alone. It started much earlier — in the film room.

As the Lions prepared for opponents over the past few seasons, Campbell repeatedly found himself drawn to Arizona’s offensive tape when crossover film came up. That exposure played a significant role in shaping his opinion of Petzing.

“I think he’s going to fit in, really like a glove,” said Campbell. “To be a really good coordinator, I think you have to know all of it. You have to know the run game, you have to know protections. And certainly the pass game. Drew, he checks every one of those boxes man. It was about somebody being detailed. Have knowledge of it man.”

That attention to detail and mastery of the full offensive picture is exactly what Campbell values most in his coordinators.

Creativity, Versatility, and Confidence

Campbell didn’t stop there. He explained that even before bringing Petzing in for formal discussions, the way his offenses operated stood out consistently.

“Enthusiastic, good communicator, all of those things,” Campbell commented further. “So, before I even brought Drew in, every time we had crossover tape, I loved watching his offense. I just thought he was pretty creative. I thought the run game had a lot of versatility. The play-pass, they found ways to move the football. The guy is very calm. He’s very confident, and he just he fits us. He fits us.”

That last line may say the most.

He fits us.

For a Lions organization that prioritizes alignment, toughness, and adaptability, that fit matters just as much as scheme.

Why This Hire Matters for Detroit

Petzing’s arrival signals continuity rather than overhaul. Campbell isn’t looking to reinvent the Lions’ offensive identity, he’s looking to refine it, expand it, and stress defenses in new ways while maintaining balance and physicality.

The emphasis on:

Run-game versatility

Play-action creativity

Calm leadership

Complete offensive understanding

…all align with how Detroit wants to win football games.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell didn’t hire Drew Petzing because he was available. He hired him because he had already been watching him, studying his offense, appreciating the creativity, and seeing a coach who understands the entire operation.

From the film room to the community, Petzing checks the boxes Detroit values most. And now, Lions fans are getting a clearer picture of exactly why Campbell believed this was the right move at the right time.