Why David Perron May Be Leaving the Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are expected to part ways with five unrestricted free agents after the 2025-26 season: Patrick Kane, David Perron, James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic and Cam Talbot. Detroit’s season wrap identified that exact group as pending UFAs after a 41-30-9 finish and a 10th straight year outside the playoffs, and the offseason outlook around the Red Wings has pointed toward those veterans reaching the market rather than getting new deals before July 1, as shown in Detroit’s season review and the club’s April UFA outlook.

For Red Wings fans, Perron and van Riemsdyk are the names that hit hardest. Both were veteran wing answers on expiring deals, and if both walk, the Red Wings lose experience and immediate depth on the flanks in the same offseason.

Perron and van Riemsdyk always looked like short-term plays

Perron came back to Detroit at the trade deadline on March 7, and he arrived in the final season of his contract, per the details of the trade that brought him back. Spotrac lists him as a 2026 unrestricted free agent after a two-year deal worth $8 million total, with a $4 million average annual value, on Detroit’s free-agent page.

Van Riemsdyk was another one-year bet from the start. His contract carried a $1 million cap hit with up to $750,000 in bonuses, and he now sits in the same unrestricted group on the terms from his July 1 signing and Spotrac’s tracker.

Detroit opens cap room, but wing depth takes a hit

Letting this Red Wings group walk clears out several veteran contracts at once. Spotrac’s listings put Perron at $4 million, Talbot at $2.5 million, van Riemsdyk at $1 million and Hamonic at $1 million, with Kane also part of the unrestricted class on Detroit’s 2026 free-agent board.

The more interesting question is where those roster spots go. Perron and van Riemsdyk were both wing options, so their exits would leave the Red Wings choosing between another outside addition and a larger opening for younger forwards already pushing for NHL jobs.

The next decision will shape the forward mix

Hamonic and Talbot affect depth on the blue line and in net, but the Red Wings wing picture feels like the pressure point. Detroit already dealt with scoring issues during a season that ended short of the playoffs again, and the season review tied part of that to limited offense from several veterans late in the year in the April 12 wrap-up.

Steve Yzerman now has a cleaner cap sheet and more room to reset parts of the roster. The next step for the Red Wings is deciding whether those wing minutes go to another short-term veteran, or to young forwards Detroit believes are ready to take them and keep them.