Why Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is boycotting Madden 23

As a rookie, Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs surprised quite a few people but he certainly did not surprise himself as he allowed just one touchdown and had seven passes defended in 13 games (nine starts).

“If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride – and never quit, you’ll be a winner,” Jacobs tweeted on Thursday. “The price of victory is high but so are the rewards. Keep your dreams alive.”

Jacobs earned the respect of quite a few people as a rookie but the ratings adjusters with the EA Sports Madden 23 video game are not seeing it.

Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs throws shade at Madden 23

On Thursday, the Madden 23 ratings were released for defensive backs and interior defensive linemen and Jacobs received a score of 66, which did not make him too happy.

First, Jacobs spoke up for his teammate Amari Oruwariye, who received a 77 rating from Madden 23.

“They robbed AO (Amani Oruwariye) definitely.” Jacobs tweeted. “Lol I can’t get a 70 tho.”

But Jacobs was not done there.

As you can see below, Jacobs has decided to boycott Madden 23.

“Definitely won’t catch madden on my system this year no lie.” Jacobs tweeted.

Heading into training camp, I have Jerry Jacobs slotted as the Detroit Lions No. 4 cornerback behind Amari Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

That being said, according to Madden 23, Mike Hughes is actually the highest-rated Lions cornerback with a 78 rating.

Nation, what are your expectations for Jerry Jacobs in 2022? What rating do you think he should have on Madden 23?

