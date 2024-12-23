fb
Monday, December 23, 2024
Detroit Lions

Why Detroit Lions Fans Should Be Rooting Hard For The Saints On Monday Night Football

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions gear up for their push for the NFC North titled and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they’ll need a little help if they want to make sure their Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is meaningless. With everything still to play for, Lions fans, as noted by Jeff Riger from 97.1 The Ticket, have a key rooting interest tonight: the New Orleans Saints.

The Key Scenario for Lions Fans

The Lions are hoping that the Green Bay Packers, who face the Vikings in Week 17, don’t lock up a playoff spot too soon, and this is where the Saints come in. If the Saints win tonight, they can keep the Packers from clinching a playoff spot for at least another week, meaning they will have everything to play for in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings.

As it stands, the Minnesota Vikings and Lions are both 13-2, and the outcome of the Packers vs. Vikings game in Week 17 could go a long way in deciding playoff seeding. If the Packers are already locked into a playoff spot by the time Week 17 rolls around, Green Bay may not have as much to play for, potentially giving the Vikings a better chance to beat them.

If the Packers beat the Vikings in Week 17, and the Lions beat the 49ers, the Lions would clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 seed and not even have to worry about what happens in Week 18 when they face the Vikings

The Lions' Playoff Push

As Dan Campbell and the team continue to focus on their own game plan, Lions fans can do their part by rooting for the Saints to keep the Packers in playoff limbo. So, as Monday Night Football kicks off tonight, Lions fans have a simple message: Who dat? Who dat? Who dat say dey gonna beat dem Saints?

