Detroit Lions News

Why Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell has missed 2 straight practices

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

When it comes to injuries, the Detroit Lions have not had much luck so far in 2022. Not only have they had a lot of injuries, but many of the injuries have been to key players. So, when it was reported that RT Penei Sewell was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, plenty of people were concerned. That being said, the rumor floating around was that Sewell was missing practice for the birth of his bay, and we now have confirmation that is why he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Penei Sewell Detroit Lions

Why did Penei Sewell miss 2 straight practices?

On Thursday, Sewell was listed on the Lions‘ injury report (personal reasons) for a second day and we now have confirmation that he missed because of his new baby.

Here is a photo of Sewell holding his new baby boy.

Featured Videos

Congrats, Penei!

TAGGED: Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan State Terry Lockett Michigan State WR Terry Lockett transfers following loss to Michigan
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Penei Sewell Detroit Lions
Why Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell has missed 2 straight practices
Detroit Lions News
Michigan State Terry Lockett
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett transfers following loss to Michigan
MSU
Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges learns fate for domestic violence charge
Detroit Pistons and NBA Archive
Vladimir Konstantinov Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings celebrate 25th Anniversary of 1997 Stanley Cup by handing Cup to Vladimir Konstantinov [Video]
Detroit Red Wings News Detroit Red Wings Notes
Lost your password?