Why Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell has missed 2 straight practices

When it comes to injuries, the Detroit Lions have not had much luck so far in 2022. Not only have they had a lot of injuries, but many of the injuries have been to key players. So, when it was reported that RT Penei Sewell was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, plenty of people were concerned. That being said, the rumor floating around was that Sewell was missing practice for the birth of his bay, and we now have confirmation that is why he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Why did Penei Sewell miss 2 straight practices?

On Thursday, Sewell was listed on the Lions‘ injury report (personal reasons) for a second day and we now have confirmation that he missed because of his new baby.

Here is a photo of Sewell holding his new baby boy.

Congrats, Penei!