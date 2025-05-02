Why Zach Frazier Is Perfect Fit for Detroit Lions Detroit Lions select Detroit Lions sign Isaiah Williams Detroit Lions sign 2 safeties Dane Brugler Detroit Lions Could Target Michael Thomas Detroit Lions sign Parker Hesse Kayode Awosika

Why Detroit Lions' WR3 Spot Might Already Be Locked Down

The Lions seem set at WR3 heading into the 2025 season, with veteran Tim Patrick holding the edge over rookie Isaac TeSlaa.

Tim Patrick leads the way as Detroit’s trusted third option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams

With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams firmly established as the top two wide receivers on the Detroit Lions’ depth chart, the question turns to who will emerge as the team’s WR3. Despite trading up to draft Isaac TeSlaa in the third round, early indications suggest that veteran Tim Patrick is in prime position to claim that role heading into the 2025 season.

The Big Picture

The Lions shocked many during the 2025 NFL Draft by trading multiple third-round picks to move up 32 spots and select Isaac TeSlaa, a wide receiver from Arkansas with impressive physical traits. At 6-foot-4, TeSlaa offers a big catch radius and raw athleticism. But like many rookie receivers coming from a run-heavy college offense, TeSlaa may need time to adapt to NFL speed, route precision, and playbook complexity.

Enter Tim Patrick, who re-signed with the Lions this offseason after a 2024 season that saw him catch 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (9 starts). Patrick brings size, veteran savvy, and a dependable presence on the outside—traits that are valuable in a complementary role behind Detroit’s top targets.

Why Tim Patrick Makes Sense

Patrick isn’t a flashy name, but for a team with two explosive weapons already in place, his style fits well:

  • 6’4” frame allows for contested catches and red zone value
  • Brings years of NFL experience, including multiple seasons with over 700 receiving yards in Denver
  • Reliable hands and a physical presence in blocking situations

In an offense now coordinated by John Morton, who’s expected to continue many of the principles from Ben Johnson’s system, Patrick’s ability to execute clean routes and provide security in key downs could give him the edge.

Tim Patrick

What About Isaac TeSlaa?

There’s no doubt Detroit sees long-term potential in TeSlaa. You don’t trade multiple Day 2 picks unless you believe in the upside. But rookies often need time, especially those coming from non-spread college systems where the route tree and coverage recognition aren’t as complex.

It’s not a knock on TeSlaa—it’s a reality check. He’ll have every opportunity to grow into a meaningful role as the season progresses, but barring a standout training camp, it’s unlikely he sees consistent snaps early on.

The Bottom Line

While Isaac TeSlaa represents the future, Tim Patrick looks like the answer right now. The Lions’ WR3 job appears to be his to lose, thanks to a combination of size, experience, and trust from the coaching staff. As the 2025 season approaches, the Lions seem content to let their rookie develop while the veteran holds things down behind St. Brown and Williams.

