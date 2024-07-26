Why Detroit Tigers catcher Carson Kelly Could Be Traded Before Deadline

As the Tigers eye a playoff push, Carson Kelly’s name has surfaced as a potential trade chip.

The Detroit Tigers have seen a notable improvement all while barely missing a .500 mark. Despite the recent successes, there’s growing chatter around possible roster changes as the MLB Trade Deadline nears.

One player emerging as a potential trade piece is veteran catcher Carson Kelly. Joining the Tigers last season, Kelly has noticeably contributed, slashing .243/.323/.397 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs this season. His solid performance has caught the attention of several teams in need of catching depth.

While Jake Rogers has primarily held the starting catcher role, thanks to his superior defensive skills, Kelly has displayed a competent offensive profile. Rogers’ stats show a .207 batting average with seven home runs and a .624 OPS across 62 games. In contrast, Kelly’s balance of experience and offensive reliability makes him a logical trade candidate.

Why the Tigers Should Trade Carson Kelly

Detroit’s urgency to consider trading Kelly stems from the impressive performance of Dillon Dingler in Triple-A Toledo. Dingler, the Tigers’ 11th-ranked prospect, is hitting .306/.369/.530 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs, which positions him as a promising next-man-up for the major league club.

A couple of teams who could be interested in trading for Carson Kelly are the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

As the deadline approaches, Detroit’s front office, led by Scott Harris, is weighing the benefits of moving Kelly. Given the health and progress of Dingler, trading Kelly seems both logical and strategic. Doing so could shore up the long-term future while tapping into Dingler’s potential to finally resolve the catching position.

The next steps for the Tigers will likely be crucial as they balance current performance with future aspirations, setting the stage for potentially impactful moves.

