Why Elliot Cadeau Anchors Michigan’s Title Defense

Michigan basketball’s title defense starts with Elliot Cadeau back in the lineup. Cadeau withdrew from the 2026 NBA draft and is returning for 2026-27, and Trey McKenney is also back for his sophomore season, giving coach Dusty May two proven guards as Michigan replaces multiple championship contributors and works three new transfer bigs into the rotation.

The Wolverines head into next season as defending national champions after a 69-63 win over UConn on April 6. That team finished 37-3 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, but expected departures included Yaxel Lendeborg, Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Will Tschetter.

Elliot Cadeau keeps Michigan basketball steady at guard

Cadeau’s return gives Michigan basketball a true carryover piece at the point. His decision to come back, paired with McKenney’s return, means Dusty May does not have to rebuild the Michigan basketball backcourt from scratch.

That matters most on the defensive end. Returning guards can keep coverages organized, handle point-of-attack work, and help new frontcourt pieces settle into Michigan’s help rotations and ball-screen defense.

Michigan also has Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara, L.J. Cason, Winters Grady, Oscar Goodman, Malick Kordel and Ricky Liburd listed among eligible returners in the post-title roster outlook. Brandon McCoy Jr. joins that group as the headliner of a 2026 class with six signees.

Michigan’s frontcourt rebuild will decide the ceiling

May attacked the roster’s biggest turnover spot on April 28. Michigan added Jalen Reed, J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam, and all three have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Thiam brings the clearest interior production after averaging 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 50 blocks at Cincinnati while earning All-Big 12 honorable mention. His size and shot blocking give Michigan basketball an option to play deeper drop coverage and protect the rim without overloading help from the wings.

Estrella averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 33 games in his last season at Tennessee. Reed averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in six games before a season-ending Achilles injury, after also dealing with an ACL injury earlier in his career.

Those additions give Michigan basketball more lineup paths than it had a month ago. May can lean into length with Thiam or Mara, use Estrella at forward, or see whether Reed can handle a larger two-way role as he gets healthy.

How the rotation could take shape

Cadeau and McKenney give Michigan basketball a stable perimeter base, and McCoy adds another high-end guard option. That should let May sort out the frontcourt in phases instead of asking the entire roster to learn together at once.

The biggest question entering 2026-27 is which big-man combinations hold up best behind Michigan’s returning guards. If Thiam locks down the middle, Michigan can stay stronger at the rim. If Reed and Estrella give May more mobile frontcourt minutes, the Wolverines could switch more often and play smaller lineups without losing rebounding support.