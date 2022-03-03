Why former Detroit Lions RB Zach Zenner is at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and one former Detroit Lions running back is in Indianapolis for the festivities.

That running back is former Lions fan-favorite, Zach Zenner.

According to Lions beat writer Tim Twentyman, Zenner is now a certified NFL agent and he is also working toward becoming a certified nutritionist.

Zenner played for the Lions from 2015-2018. During that time, he carried the ball 174 times for 685 yards and eight touchdowns.