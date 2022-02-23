Why former Red Wing Darren McCarty is rooting for Colorado Avalanche to win Stanley Cup

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren McCarty will forever hold a special place in the hearts of fans everywhere – not only for his central role in the legendary rivalry with the Colorado Avalanche, but for his spectacular Stanley Cup winning goal in Game 4 of the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals.

However, fans may be a bit puzzled as to who he’s rooting to see win the Stanley Cup this year – none other than the Avalanche. But there’s a specific reason.

While the Red Wings are certainly still a few years away from being able to compete for hockey’s ultimate prize, one former Red Wings forward is now part of the Avalanche roster, who are expected to be right there at the end of this season – Darren Helm.

“I hope he goes out there and wins a Cup (this season),” McCarty said of Helm. “I really do.”

Helm left Detroit this offseason after having spent over a decade donning the Winged Wheel, signing a one year, $1 million deal with Colorado. He even scored against his former teammates during their game in Denver on December 10 as part of a 7-3 victory for the host Avalanche. And tonight, he makes his return to Detroit as a member of the opposition for the first time.

“Just the way he prepared, and he was always in the gym rolling and stretching; he took care of himself like a veteran,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. “He was a veteran at the time, but just like an older guy.”

– – Quotes via The Athletic Link – –