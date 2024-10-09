fb
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Detroit Lions

Why Frank Ragnow Punched Dan Campbell Into A Wall

The Detroit Lions are navigating a critical stretch of the season as their star center, Frank Ragnow, battles through recovery from a partially torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 3. Ragnow’s injury sidelined him during the Lions' victory over the Seattle Seahawks, sparking concerns about his availability for upcoming matchups. But if head coach Dan Campbell’s recent comments are any indication, Ragnow is more than ready to get back on the field—and he had a unique way of showing it.

During a Wednesday morning interview on the Lions’ flagship radio, Campbell shared a hilarious story about an encounter he had with Ragnow last week. “Last week, right before Seattle, I walked down there to talk to our trainer and somebody punches me against the wall,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “And I’m not even paying attention because I’m looking at our trainer. And then I get punched again and I realize it’s Frank and he’s trying to show me that his pec is great.”

According to Campbell, the punch was Ragnow’s way of proving that his pectoral muscle was healed and he was ready to go. “That’s his way of telling me, ‘Look how strong I am. It’s good, it’s healed.’ He’s in a good mindset, he’s ready, and he wants to go,” Campbell added. With Ragnow’s competitive fire and determination, it looks like the Lions will have their standout center back soon, which is good news as they head into a crucial stretch of the season.

