fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalTigersLAD 6 · Tigers 1LNext gameLionsSun, Sep 13 vs NO · 1:00 PM2-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons60-22Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
FinalTigersLAD 6 · Tigers 1L

Beat Writer Speculates As To Why Detroit Lions Have Not Yet Released Their 53-Man Roster

Dan Campbell Lions fans Dan Campbell Lions Rebuild Detroit Lions defense Dan Campbell high school football message Detroit Lions 53-man roster
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The NFL’s roster deadline came and went more than two hours ago, yet Detroit Lions fans are still waiting.

As of 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, the Lions are one of just six NFL teams that have not publicly released their initial 53-man roster. The league deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players was 6 p.m. ET, so what exactly is taking Detroit so long?

First, an important distinction: the Lions did not miss the NFL deadline.

The 6 p.m. deadline required teams to make the necessary transactions to get their roster down to the league limit. It did not require every organization to publicly publish its complete 53-man roster at 6:01. The NFL itself tracks roster moves as they are announced by teams or reported by league insiders.

So this appears to be about how Detroit is handling the process, not whether the Lions completed it on time.

Isiah Pacheco back injury Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions Roster Cuts Kerby Joseph PUP Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Dan Campbell May Be Taking His Time With the Players

The most logical explanation came Sunday evening from Lions reporter Nolan Bianchi, although he was careful to label it speculation.

Bianchi pointed out that Detroit faced an unusually tight turnaround after playing its preseason finale Saturday afternoon. With dozens of decisions needing to be finalized less than 24 hours later, Bianchi suggested Dan Campbell may want to personally speak with every player being released before the organization makes the entire roster public.

If that is what is happening, it would certainly fit Campbell.

He acknowledged before Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts just how difficult this particular roster reduction would be. Campbell said Detroit had a deep group of players and knew some of the players it released could immediately help other NFL teams.

There were plenty of difficult calls.

Detroit has already reportedly moved on from players such as Greg Dortch, Luke Altmyer, Nick Whiteside, Trayveon Williams, Mason Miller, Myles Adams and Troy Reeder, while players including Tay Martin, Jackson Meeks and Skyler Gill-Howard have reportedly made the roster.

Several of those decisions differed from our final Lions 53-man roster prediction, which only reinforces how close some of these competitions became.

We also knew entering Sunday that Detroit faced several legitimate roster battles, particularly along the defensive line, at wide receiver and in the secondary.

Dan Campbell Lions fans Dan Campbell Lions Rebuild Detroit Lions defense Dan Campbell high school football message

The Roster Is Coming

Unless something unusual emerges, there is no reason for Lions fans to be concerned about the delay.

Detroit made its cuts. The league has its transactions.

We are simply waiting for the Lions to show us the complete puzzle.

And if the delay really is because Campbell wants to look players in the eye before announcing that their time in Detroit is over, there are certainly worse reasons to make everyone wait a couple of extra hours.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Choose your teams

Newsletter segments

Get the stories that matter

or

By subscribing, you agree to receive the segments you selected. You can change preferences or unsubscribe at any time. Privacy policy