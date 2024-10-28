fb
Monday, October 28, 2024
U of M

Why J.J. McCarthy Is Returning to Ann Arbor

W.G. Brady
This weekend, Michigan football fans will see a familiar and celebrated face back at The Big House: national champion quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy, who led the Michigan Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 record and the National Championship title in the 2023 season, is returning to Ann Arbor to serve as an honorary captain for the Wolverines in their high-stakes matchup against Oregon.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan’s head coach, announced McCarthy’s honorary captaincy earlier this week. The decision comes as a tribute to McCarthy's accomplishments and the historic season he helped Michigan achieve. Known for his poise, leadership, and game-changing performances, McCarthy's return will undoubtedly energize both the team and fans as the Wolverines take on the top-ranked Oregon Ducks.

McCarthy’s return to Michigan Stadium isn’t just about ceremony—it’s a reminder of the leadership and talent he displayed in helping Michigan reach new heights in 2023. His presence on the sidelines as honorary captain brings an extra spark to a game that holds significant stakes, as Michigan looks to build on its recent success and prove its national contender status once again.

