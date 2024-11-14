fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
U of M

Why Jared Goff Is Rooting Hard for Michigan QB Davis Warren

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a special connection with Michigan QB Davis Warren, one that dates back to when Warren was just a youngster and Goff was attending the Elite 11 quarterback camp. Their paths have crossed multiple times, and now Goff is rooting for the California native as he carves his way through Michigan football.

“I first met Davis years ago, when I was in high school,” Goff said as quoted by SI. “He was young and at the Elite 11 camp. I ran into him again later when he was in high school, and I learned about his journey. He faced some challenges but kept working hard.”

Warren’s path to Michigan wasn’t easy—he missed a year due to leukemia, but after persevering through his health battles, he went on to prep school and eventually ended up at Michigan. Goff, who was already impressed by Warren’s talent, recalls a specific moment when they were throwing with the same trainer.

“I was out throwing with him years ago, and I was like, ‘That kid’s good. Who’s that?’” Goff said. “They told me, ‘Actually, he missed a year because of leukemia and now he’s got to go to prep school,’ and I’m like, ‘Shoot, man, whoever gets him is lucky to have him.’ It’s fun to watch him now.”

Though Goff has gone on to establish himself as the leader of the Detroit Lions, Warren has been working hard to make a name for himself at Michigan. The two have stayed in touch over the years, and Goff has continued to root for his fellow quarterback.

“We text back and forth sometimes,” Goff said. “It’s fun that we’re both in the same state now representing the teams we do. I’m rooting for him, he’s a good kid and I root for him.”

Goff’s encouragement and belief in Warren are clear, and as the two California natives continue to pursue their football dreams, it’s evident that their bond is one built on mutual respect and shared values. With Goff’s backing, Warren has a strong mentor behind him as he continues to work toward his goals at Michigan.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
