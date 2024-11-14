Why Jared Goff Is Rooting Hard for Michigan QB Davis Warren

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a special connection with Michigan QB Davis Warren, one that dates back to when Warren was just a youngster and Goff was attending the Elite 11 quarterback camp. Their paths have crossed multiple times, and now Goff is rooting for the California native as he carves his way through Michigan football.

“I first met Davis years ago, when I was in high school,” Goff said as quoted by SI. “He was young and at the Elite 11 camp. I ran into him again later when he was in high school, and I learned about his journey. He faced some challenges but kept working hard.”

Warren’s path to Michigan wasn’t easy—he missed a year due to leukemia, but after persevering through his health battles, he went on to prep school and eventually ended up at Michigan. Goff, who was already impressed by Warren’s talent, recalls a specific moment when they were throwing with the same trainer.

“I was out throwing with him years ago, and I was like, ‘That kid’s good. Who’s that?’” Goff said. “They told me, ‘Actually, he missed a year because of leukemia and now he’s got to go to prep school,’ and I’m like, ‘Shoot, man, whoever gets him is lucky to have him.’ It’s fun to watch him now.”

Though Goff has gone on to establish himself as the leader of the Detroit Lions, Warren has been working hard to make a name for himself at Michigan. The two have stayed in touch over the years, and Goff has continued to root for his fellow quarterback.

“We text back and forth sometimes,” Goff said. “It’s fun that we’re both in the same state now representing the teams we do. I’m rooting for him, he’s a good kid and I root for him.”

Goff’s encouragement and belief in Warren are clear, and as the two California natives continue to pursue their football dreams, it’s evident that their bond is one built on mutual respect and shared values. With Goff’s backing, Warren has a strong mentor behind him as he continues to work toward his goals at Michigan.