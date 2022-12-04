Why Jim Harbaugh left Big Ten Championship press conference early

Just a couple of years ago, there were many fans and media members calling for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh, who had not been able to beat his rivals. Fast forward to the present and Harbaugh has now led the Wolverines to two-straight wins over Ohio State and two-straight Big Ten Championships. Following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game win over Purdue, Harbaugh spoke to the media, but he left the interview early.

Why did Jim Harbaugh leave the press conference early?

After defeating Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship Game, Harbaugh spoke to reporters, but he only answered a couple of questions before walking off and leaving the state to his players.

Harbaugh told reporters that he was leaving the presser before he became too emotional.

“I point to these two guys (J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards),” Harbaugh said. “I mean, when they came in, they said, Coach, we’re winning the Big Ten Championship. We’re beating Ohio State, and we got it.

I think that combination of not changing, I think the guys appreciated that deep down. You know, having these guys that like football, you know? They like football. They like training. They enjoy each other’s company. I mean, there’s not a day that goes by that either of these two guys have had a bad day.

I mean, they like to — I’ll speak for them, but I think they like the direction of the program. They like the program. They like the opportunity in the program, and I like them back a lot. I’m proud of them, so proud of them.

And talking about J.J. and Donovan, but talking about the entire squad. I mean, every guy to a man. So, I’ll probably step out and let you talk to these guys. Otherwise, I’ll get a little emotional (laughing). Is that OK?”

Harbaugh has been all about putting the spotlight on his players, and he clearly loves them and they love him back.

Up next for Harbaugh and Michigan is the College Football Playoff.