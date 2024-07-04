in U of M

Why Julius Holly Chose Michigan Football over Rivals

Four-Star Edge Julius Holly Commits to Michigan Football

Michigan Football continued their recruiting momentum this weekend with the commitment of Julius Holly, a 2025 four-star edge rusher from Georgia. Holly, standing at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, chose Michigan over Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

Why Michigan Football?

From the outset, Holly was impressed with Michigan’s academics and football history, but ultimately, it was the people he met during his visits that made the difference. “Since that visit to Michigan, me and my family have been talking Big Blue every day, all day,” said Holly. “Georgia was a close runner up, and all four schools were great, but in the end, it is Michigan because of the people up there.”

Strategic Win for the Coaching Staff

This commitment signifies a strategic win for Michigan’s new defensive line coach Lou Esposito, who extended an offer to Holly on May 20. Holly visited the campus the first weekend of June and after subsequent visits to his other finalists, made his decision to join the Wolverines.

Strengthening the Defensive Line

Holly becomes the fourth defensive lineman in Michigan’s 2025 class, joining in-state four-stars Bobby Kanka, Jaylen Williams, and Nate Marshall. Holly is the first true edge defender in this group.

