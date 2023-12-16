Why Many Detroit Lions Fans Will Not Get to Watch Matchup vs. Broncos

Detroit Lions enthusiasts are gearing up for the team's highly anticipated matchup against the Denver Broncos, but, according to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, many may find themselves unable to watch the game due to limited broadcast coverage. The game, scheduled for Saturday night, is set to be a national broadcast by the NFL Network. However, the broadcast is not shared with local markets, except for the home cities of the participating teams. This limitation means that unless fans reside in the Detroit broadcast viewing area or subscribe to the NFL Network, they will not have access to the game.

No Over-the-Air Broadcast Options

Adding to the frustration for Detroit Lions fans, the game will not air on any over-the-air broadcast platform. This includes the FOX Sports app, which normally airs NFL games. Local affiliates outside of Detroit (and Denver) are not given the option to show the game, further limiting viewing options for fans in Michigan and across the country.

Alternatives for Viewing

For those determined to catch every play, there are a few alternatives. Subscribers to the NFL Network or NFL+ will have access to the game. Additionally, FUBO TV subscribers will also be able to view the live broadcast. For fans without these subscriptions, local restaurants and sports bars broadcasting the game might be their best bet to watch the Lions take on the Broncos.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

National Broadcast Restrictions: The game's exclusive broadcast by the NFL Network limits access to local markets outside of Detroit and Denver, preventing many fans from watching. Lack of Over-the-Air Viewing: There are no over-the-air broadcast options available for the game, including popular platforms like the FOX Sports app, further restricting access for a large segment of the Lions' fan base. Viewing Alternatives: Detroit Lions Fans can still catch the game if they subscribe to the NFL Network, NFL+, or FUBO TV, or by visiting local establishments that are airing the game.

Bottom Line: Navigating Broadcast Limitations for Lions vs. Broncos

The Detroit Lions' showdown with the Denver Broncos presents a unique challenge for fans due to restricted broadcast coverage. The game's exclusivity to the NFL Network leaves many fans without access, highlighting the limitations of national broadcasts in the NFL. While this may disappoint many loyal followers, there are still ways to catch the action, whether through specific subscriptions or local sports bars. This situation underscores the importance of broadcast accessibility for fans, especially for high-stakes games with significant playoff implications.