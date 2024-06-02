Why Mark Canha Was Scratched From Detroit Tigers Lineup

Mark Canha has been dealing with a sore hip

Detroit Tigers outfielder Mark Canha was conspicuously absent from the lineup on Friday night, raising concerns among fans and teammates about his health. However, recent updates have provided some reassurance regarding his capacity to continue this season.

Canha experienced hip soreness, which initially raised fears of a hip flexor injury—a condition that could have necessitated a lengthy recovery. Fortunately, subsequent medical examinations identified a less severe psoas muscle strain. Canha described the sensation, saying, “It kind of runs from the spine around to the groin, that’s what I was feeling.” He remains optimistic about recovery: “I think we can treat it and keep pushing through. I did some work today and we feel like we made a positive stride toward improvement.”

Managerial Insight

Tigers manager AJ Hinch provided an update on Canha’s condition and the team’s cautious approach to his gameplay readiness. “He’s going to do a few more things on the field (before Saturday’s game), but so far so good,” Hinch reported. “The next step will be to do more on the field to see if he can be available today and then go into tomorrow.”

UPDATE: Canha is back in the lineup for Sunday’s finale against the Red Sox

Mark Canha’s Personal Outlook

Despite the medical team’s optimism, Canha remains cautiously realistic about his recovery timeline. “All I did today was some training room work and some flips in the cage,” he stated. “There was no pain with the flips. I need to play in a game to see how it goes. Hopefully, there will be no setbacks.” He also mentioned the novelty of the injury: “I’ve never had this injury before, so, this is new.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Less Severe Than Feared: The injury, initially feared to be a hip flexor issue, turned out to be a psoas strain, which is generally less severe and easier to manage. Cautious Approach: The Tigers are taking a cautious approach to Canha’s return, emphasizing rehabilitation and careful monitoring rather than rushing him back to play. Ongoing Evaluation: Canha’s return to the lineup will depend on continuous assessment and his ability to perform without pain during pre-game activities.

The Bottom Line

Mark Canha’s absence from the lineup, while concerning, appears to be under control with a clear plan for assessment and recovery. The Tigers and their fans are hopeful that his return to the field will be both swift and successful, mitigating any long-term impact on the team’s performance this season.