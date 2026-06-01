Why Michal Postava Is in Detroit’s Goalie Mix

Michal Postava enters 2026-27 on a two-year entry-level contract after posting a 23-18-0 record, 2.39 goals-against average, and .921 save percentage in Czechia, then a 1.97 GAA and .940 save percentage during a championship playoff run. After that, Michal Postava delivered a strong first North American season and gave Detroit a legitimate in-house option in the backup goalie mix.

Detroit did not keep him on the NHL roster to start last season. Postava was assigned to Grand Rapids on Oct. 3, 2025, and he quickly turned that move into a serious depth-chart development for Detroit’s goalie picture.

His AHL numbers put him on the radar fast

By March 26, when Detroit used him as an emergency recall, Postava was 13-6-0 with the Griffins. Three days later, his stat line sat at 13-6-0 with a 1.86 GAA, a .932 save percentage, and two shutouts in 21 appearances, as shown in Detroit’s March 26 recall and March 29 reassignment updates.

Those numbers matter, but so does the recall itself. Detroit already used Michal Postava when the NHL crease got thin, which says a lot about where he stood in the organization by late March.

Postava gave the organization more than a development project

For this season, the cleanest takeaway is competition and insulation. Postava has not been established as Detroit’s clear NHL backup, but Michal Postava has already shown he can give the organization another playable option behind its top tandem.

That changes the conversation from simple prospect tracking to roster planning. If injuries hit, or if Detroit needs a short run of starts covered, Postava has recent performance and recall experience working in his favor.

The shutout record added another layer

Postava’s season kept building after that March NHL call. On April 18, he stopped 24 shots in an 8-0 win over Milwaukee for his fourth shutout, which set a franchise rookie record for a Griffins goaltender, as documented here.

His play carried into the postseason too. By mid-May, Postava’s AHL playoff run had become strong enough to place him in the conversation for a Red Wings job next season, based on his continued form in Grand Rapids.

Detroit’s next crease decision could come early

Training camp will matter, but the more interesting question may come in October or November. If Detroit needs an injury replacement, a spot starter, or a short-term backup adjustment, Michal Postava looks like a real candidate to be first in line.

The early-season battle to watch is simple: does Detroit keep leaning on him for heavy minutes in Grand Rapids, or does Michal Postava push himself into the first meaningful in-season backup decision once the NHL schedule starts testing the crease?