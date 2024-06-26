in U of M

Why Michigan Football’s Coaching Staff is About to Double

NCAA Rule Change Allows Michigan Football Analysts to Coach On-Field

The NCAA Division I Council approved a rule change allowing analysts to coach during practice and games, effective immediately. This adjustment provides a significant advantage to large-budget programs like Michigan, which can now utilize their extensive analyst staff for on-field coaching duties.

Impact on Michigan Football’s

Prior to this approval, Michigan faced NCAA sanctions for violations related to non-coaching staff engaging in coaching activities. The new rule legitimizes such practices, aligning with the operational structures of programs with substantial athletic budgets.

Michigan football’s staff benefiting from this change includes offensive analysts Jack Clark, Nick Gilbert, Bret Ingalls, and Josh Sinagoga; defensive analysts Anthony Marciano, Pernell McPhee, Lionel Stokes, and Kevin Wilkins; and special teams analyst Garrett Clawson.

Typical Responsibilities of Analysts

Typical responsibilities for analysts, as outlined in a University of Miami job posting, include assisting with practice and game plan preparation, on-campus recruiting, statistical analysis, video analysis of opponents, and strategy development.

Advantages Highlighted by Michigan Football DC Wink Martindale

Newly-appointed Michigan Football defensive coordinator Wink Martindale highlighted the team’s advantage due to the changes, especially with the inclusion of Kevin Wilkins, who brings nine years of NFL experience. Martindale noted the efficacy of their defensive system:

“I think the great thing is that we were all together, Mike (Macdonald), Jesse (Minter) and I and, obviously, others you’ve seen throughout the NFL. I think there’s like six teams that are running this system now. Same thing college-wise, D’Anton Lynn at USC,” Martindale said of his defense shortly after he was hired at Michigan.  “It’s been a lot of fun, and I think we all have our own personalities but I think we all call games differently than each other. Some are more aggressive, some are less aggressive.

“The thing that I love about it is the system works. It’s proven that it works. I think both Mike and Jesse did a tremendous job here at Michigan and it’s fun for me to watch the tape because you do become the proud parent, if you will, of seeing other guy’s success and everything else. I think as the defensive coordinator, I think it’s my job to not only develop players but to develop coaches. You’re seeing a lot of success with those guys.”

Written by W.G. Brady

