Why Michigan Is Pushing for 2028 QB Jayden Wade

Michigan is making an active push for 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade, and the reason is easy to see. The Wolverines are shaping the future quarterback room now, with Bryce Underwood already on the roster and another blue-chip passer still on the board for the next cycle after 2027.

Jayden Wade remains committed to Georgia, but his recruitment is not shut down. He has said his options remain open, and a visit to Ann Arbor is being planned, according to details tied to Michigan’s current pursuit in Wade’s ongoing recruitment.

Why Michigan keeps pressing

This is about roster planning as much as star power. Michigan already has a 2027 quarterback commitment in Kamden Lopati, and now the staff is pushing for Jayden Wade as an elite 2028 talent to keep stacking the room across classes.

Wade also fits the profile Michigan keeps chasing at quarterback. His recruiting profile lists him as a 6-foot-4, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback at IMG Academy, the kind of size and mobility that gives an offense more flexibility.

Underwood is part of the pitch

Michigan’s sell here is not abstract. Jayden Wade wants to see how the Wolverines develop Underwood, which gives the staff a live quarterback example already inside the program as this recruitment keeps moving.

That should grab Michigan fans’ attention. Quarterback recruiting is not just about landing one name. It is about making sure the room has enough talent, enough spacing between classes, and enough competition to avoid a thin depth chart down the line.

Wade is still a Georgia commit

No flip has happened. Jayden Wade is still committed to Georgia, a status shown on his current recruiting page, and his pledge dates back to Nov. 16, 2025.

Georgia landed that commitment over a group that included Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, and Washington, based on coverage of his decision at the time in November 2025. Wade was also described as a five-star quarterback and one of the top overall players in the 2028 class in early scouting coverage.

Why Wade stands out on Michigan’s recruiting board

Michigan is not chasing Jayden Wade on reputation alone. His sophomore season at IMG Academy included 1,383 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, two interceptions, 243 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns, the production attached to his current recruiting push in the latest update on his status.

For Michigan recruiting, that is the draw. Jayden Wade brings size, movement ability, and early production, and those traits project cleanly into a quarterback room that already features Underwood and is adding another passer in the 2027 class.

The next checkpoint is the Ann Arbor visit. If that trip happens and Michigan gains traction, the 2028 quarterback picture gets more interesting fast, with Underwood setting the development standard, Lopati on the way in 2027, and Jayden Wade potentially entering a future room built around real competition instead of a single long-term plan.