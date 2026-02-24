Mike Kafka Reveals What Truly Drew Him to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions didn’t just land another experienced coach this offseason, they landed someone who wanted Detroit for all the right reasons.

New passing game coordinator Mike Kafka made it clear that his decision to join the Lions had little to do with scheme or play design, and everything to do with culture, people, and leadership. After spending time with head coach Dan Campbell during the interview process, Kafka said the fit felt natural almost immediately.

“I think outside of football, even outside of X’s and O’s, getting to meet Dan and just understand how he operates, the type of person he is—not just as a coach, but as a man—those things are really important to me,” Kafka said during a recent interview with Tim Twentyman.

That perspective speaks volumes. In an NFL where coaching hires are often framed around systems and terminology, Kafka emphasized that Detroit’s identity was the real draw.

Culture Over Scheme

Kafka explained that his admiration for the Lions’ culture had been building long before he ever stepped inside Allen Park. From afar, and from competing against Detroit, he saw something different forming under Campbell’s leadership.

“The culture that he’s built and the program that he’s built, just from afar and competing against it and watching it over the last several years, is something that I really respect and really want to be a part of,” Kafka said.

That respect ultimately outweighed any schematic considerations.

“It was probably less about X’s and O’s and more about the people I wanted to surround myself with and being a part of something special.”

That quote alone encapsulates why Detroit continues to win in the margins of the NFL hiring market. Coaches aren’t just accepting roles—they’re choosing the Lions.

Alignment With Dan Campbell

Kafka also pointed to a shared vision with Campbell, particularly when it comes to how the game should be played.

“I think we aligned in terms of how we saw the game—the physicality of it, the toughness aspect of it,” Kafka said.

Those conversations helped Kafka realize Detroit was where he wanted to be next.

“As those conversations developed, it really felt like this is where I needed to be and where I wanted to be. I’m lucky to have this opportunity to be here. I’m fortunate.”

That alignment matters. Campbell has been intentional about surrounding himself with coaches who match his values, not just his playbook. Kafka’s comments reinforce that Detroit’s head coach is still setting the tone across the building.

A Role Built on Trust and Support

Kafka also emphasized that his role in Detroit is rooted in collaboration, not control. Rather than imposing his own vision, he sees his job as helping elevate the existing structure.

“Whatever Drew’s vision is and whatever Coach Campbell’s vision is, it’s my job to help bring that to life,” Kafka said.

That mindset fits perfectly within a Lions staff that prioritizes cohesion and shared responsibility.

“Whatever aspect they need me to insert myself in, that’s what I’ll do to the best of my ability.”

Why This Matters for Detroit

Kafka’s reasoning reinforces what Lions fans already believe: Detroit is no longer a stepping-stone job. It’s a destination.

The Lions aren’t just attracting talent, they’re attracting people who believe in what they’re building. Kafka didn’t choose Detroit because of a whiteboard. He chose it because of the people, the culture, and the chance to be part of something real.

And in today’s NFL, that may be the biggest win of all.