Detroit Pistons Trade Pickup Could Be Gone Before Fans Ever See Him

When the Detroit Pistons pulled the trigger on the Jaden Ivey trade, the headline names were obvious. Kevin Huerter was the shooter. The draft swap was the upside play. And then there was Dario Šarić — the name quietly tossed into the deal that immediately raised one simple question:

Is this guy actually going to play in Detroit?

The short answer: probably not.

The Pistons Have a Roster Math Problem

The Pistons didn’t just swap Ivey for Huerter and draft flexibility. They also inherited a roster crunch.

Detroit is suddenly long on bodies and short on spots. After the trade, the Pistons found themselves over the roster limit, and that’s before addressing the most important wrinkle of all: Daniss Jenkins.

With Ivey gone, Jenkins has quietly become the de facto backup point guard. The problem? He’s nearly out of two-way eligibility. Detroit either needs to convert him to a full-time contract or risk losing him for the playoffs, which is not an option for a team sitting atop the East.

That means roster spots must be cleared. Not one. Two.

Why Dario Šarić Is the Odd Man Out

In theory, Šarić looks like a useful depth piece. In reality, he’s barely hanging on to an NBA role.

He’s appeared in just five games this season, has struggled to stay healthy, and hasn’t shown much to suggest he can help a team with legitimate postseason aspirations. On a Pistons roster that’s suddenly competitive and focused on rotation reliability, there’s simply no runway for a reclamation project.

Detroit doesn’t need a backup power forward flyer. They need playoff-ready contributors who already fit their identity.

That’s why Šarić feels less like a basketball addition and more like contractual filler, the kind of player included to make the money work, not the rotation.

The Simple (and Likely) Solution

If the Pistons don’t make another move before the deadline, the cleanup is straightforward:

Isaac Jones is an easy cut

Dario Šarić follows right behind him

Neither player was projected to play meaningful minutes anyway, and moving on from both instantly solves Detroit’s roster crunch. It opens the door for Jenkins to be promoted and keeps the Pistons fully compliant heading into the stretch run.

This isn’t a reflection on Šarić as a person, it’s just NBA reality. Competitive teams don’t have room for passengers, and Detroit is no longer operating like a rebuilding franchise.

Why Fans Shouldn’t Overthink This

Some fans have talked themselves into Šarić being the answer at backup power forward. That optimism doesn’t match reality.

Detroit already knows who they are. They’re a team built around Cade Cunningham, spacing, defensive versatility, and lineup consistency. A veteran big who can’t stay on the floor and doesn’t defend at a high level doesn’t move the needle, especially when roster spots are this valuable.

If all goes as expected, Šarić’s time as a Piston will exist only on transaction logs. No jersey unveiling. No debut. Just a footnote in the Jaden Ivey trade.

And honestly? That’s perfectly fine.

The Pistons made this deal for the future, not for Dario Šarić.