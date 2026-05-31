Why Patrick Kane Still Fits the Red Wings

Keeping Patrick Kane matters because Detroit does not have many easy ways to replace his offense on the wing. Kane finished with 16 goals, 41 assists, and 57 points in 67 games in 2025-26, and among the club’s unrestricted free agents, he has been the one most clearly lined up for a return based on the team’s late-season UFA outlook.

That distinction says plenty about Detroit’s roster. If Patrick Kane stays, the Red Wings keep a proven top-nine scoring winger in place. If he leaves, Steve Yzerman would need to replace playmaking, power-play touch, and 57 points while also dealing with the rest of a veteran UFA class that includes David Perron, Cameron Talbot, Erik Gustafsson, James van Riemsdyk, and Travis Hamonic.

Kane separated himself from the rest of the class

Patrick Kane was treated differently than Detroit’s other unrestricted free agents for a simple reason: he still produced. His 57 points followed a 59-point season in 72 games in 2024-25, giving Detroit back-to-back years of meaningful offense from a winger the team already knows how to use.

Late in the season, his play gave the organization another reason to keep the relationship going. Kane’s finish strengthened the case for another contract as he pushed his game up down the stretch, even while the season drifted away from playoff position.

Why the fit still makes sense

Alex DeBrincat made clear he did not want Patrick Kane to reach free agency before July 1. That tracks with what the lineup shows. Kane remains one of Detroit’s clearest pass-first creators on the wing, and keeping him would help preserve chemistry in the top six or top nine instead of forcing a reshuffle.

Age is part of the decision. Kane would be 38 next season if he returns, so any new deal would carry some caution. Still, Detroit already followed that path once, bringing Patrick Kane back on June 30, 2025 for a one-year contract that Spotrac lists at a $3 million average annual value.

The contract to watch

A short-term deal again looks like the cleanest fit because it would let Detroit keep a productive winger without tying up future cap space for multiple seasons. It would also leave room to keep sorting out the forward mix around Kane, DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and the rest of the scoring group.

The number worth tracking is whether Detroit stays with another one-year structure or needs to move above Patrick Kane’s previous $3 million cap hit to get it done. If he is back, his role projects to stay near the same offensive lanes, top-nine minutes, power-play work, and another season where the Red Wings ask him to help carry scoring from the wing.