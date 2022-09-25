Why S Tracy Walker did not travel with Detroit Lions to Minnesota

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Minnesota Vikings and it sounds like they will have starting safety, Tracy Walker, at their disposal.

That being said, Walker reportedly did not travel with his Lions’ teammates to Minnesota as he stayed back home a little longer. He did travel to Minnesota separately on Saturday.

Lions S Tracy Walker (not injury related) will travel to Minnesota today separately from the team. There is no change to the Game Status Report regarding his availability for Sunday’s game vs. the Vikings. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 24, 2022

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Walker and his wife had a baby earlier in the week, which is almost certainly why he stayed home a little bit longer.

Walker and his wife had their baby earlier this week. Some extra family time seems warranted. https://t.co/8u7PhYkLT0 — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 24, 2022

Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker: ‘I just let my team down’

In Week 1, the Detroit Lions came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles as they lost 38-35 at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. But the game was not the only thing the Lions lost as S Tracy Walker managed to get thrown out of the game after picking up a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties.

Tracy Walker knows he let his team down in Week by not being there for them down the stretch.

“I just let my team down,” Walker said postgame. “Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hot-headed at the moment, and like I said, I’ve just got to make better decisions at the end of the day.”

“No, I’m just saying, I didn’t see what I was doing at the time,” Walker said. “I didn’t see what I was doing wrong. Like I said, as I walked away, I got pushed in the back, so I reacted. For me, I’ve got to be better. Like I said, I let my team down. It’s a learning experience for me, and I will be better from here on out.”

It is refreshing to see a player own up for making a mistake and you can bet Tracy Walker will come back better.