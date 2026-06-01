Why Sebastian Cossa Is a Red Wings Trade Asset

Sebastian Cossa has become a key Red Wings trade asset because Detroit has goaltending depth and a roster decision looming in the crease. If the Red Wings do not see a clear NHL path for him soon, his value may be highest now while he still offers recent production, first-round pedigree, and team control.

Cossa gave Detroit plenty to sell. In 31 appearances for Grand Rapids in 2025-26, he went 24-4-3 with a 1.99 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and five shutouts, while also earning AHL Goaltender of the Month honors for November and December and a trip to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, as detailed here. He also posted a 21-15-5 record, a 2.45 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage in 41 AHL appearances in 2024-25.

Why his value is real right now

Cossa still carries the profile teams chase in a young goalie. He was selected 15th overall in 2021, is listed at 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds, and has already appeared in the NHL, where his record shows one game and one win.

The contract angle adds another layer to his Red Wings trade asset value. Cossa is in the final season of a three-year, $5.325 million entry-level contract with a $1.775 million average annual salary, and his contract status lists him as a restricted free agent in 2026-27. A team trading for him would not be buying a short-term flyer. It would be getting a young goalie with cost control beyond this deal.

Why Detroit may look at moving him

Detroit has to decide whether Cossa should battle for NHL work next season or become part of a move this summer, a question that has centered on his roster path in recent trade discussion, including this look at his future and this league-wide trade candidate roundup.

That makes the crease hierarchy the real issue behind this Red Wings trade asset discussion. If Detroit views Cossa as blocked from steady NHL starts in the near term, moving him for a controllable roster piece becomes easier to justify. The cleanest targets would be a right-shot defenseman under team control or a middle-six forward with term, not a rental.

What the next decision could look like

Cossa’s trade case rests on timing as much as talent. Two straight productive AHL seasons, NHL exposure, and an affordable contract give Detroit a credible Red Wings trade asset if the front office wants to address another part of the roster before camp.

If Detroit keeps him, training camp turns into a direct goalie roster question and likely delays any larger move until the season develops. If Detroit deals him, the return could shape how the club fills a right-side defensive spot or adds scoring support before the opening-night roster is set, instead of waiting until the trade deadline to solve it.