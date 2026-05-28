Why Steve Yzerman’s Cap Space Is a Trade Weapon

Steve Yzerman’s biggest offseason weapon is Detroit’s ability to absorb money in trades. The Red Wings are sitting on $32,691,667 in 2026-27 cap space with $71,308,333 in total allocations and 15 active roster players under contract, and that total ranks eighth in the NHL in available cap space under the $104 million cap ceiling for 2026-27.

That cap space setup matters because Detroit is not dealing with a packed payroll or a full roster. With only 15 players signed and the league floor set at $76.9 million, Yzerman has room to add contracts without needing immediate salary to go out, which can make Detroit useful to teams trying to move money.

Why the market points toward trades

The value of that cap space goes up in an offseason where the unrestricted market looks thin. Reporting tied Detroit’s path to a bigger addition more closely to trades than free agency, which puts cap absorption in play if the right contract becomes available through a deal.

Detroit does not have to force a one-for-one money swap to participate. A club carrying this much cap space can consider taking on a larger salary and still keep openings to fill elsewhere on the roster.

Tarasenko deal helped open the lane

Detroit already cleared money off future books with its move involving Vladimir Tarasenko. The Red Wings traded Tarasenko to Minnesota for future considerations on July 1, 2025, and he had one season left on the two-year contract he signed in 2024.

That matters more now because Detroit enters 2026-27 well below the upper limit instead of pressed against it. The cap table shows the Red Wings carrying just over $71.3 million in allocations, leaving Yzerman room to add salary in more than one way.

NHL Detroit Red Wings Roster Player Pos # Age Mason Appleton C 22 30 Jacob Bernard-Docker D 25 25 Ben Chiarot D 8 35 J.T. Compher LW 37 31 Andrew Copp C 18 31 Alex DeBrincat RW 93 28 Simon Edvinsson D 77 23 Justin Faulk D 72 34 Emmitt Finnie C 58 20 John Gibson G 36 32 Travis Hamonic D 52 35 Albert Johansson D 20 25 Patrick Kane RW 88 37 Marco Kasper C 92 22 Dylan Larkin C 71 29 David Perron LW 57 37 Michal Postava G 35 24 Michael Rasmussen C 27 27 Lucas Raymond LW 23 24 Moritz Seider D 53 25 Cam Talbot G 39 38 Eduards Tralmaks RW 14 29 James van Riemsdyk LW 21 37 Austin Watson LW 24 34

What this space can actually buy

This does not guarantee a headline move, and the market still has to present one. The cap space does give Detroit the ability to target a higher-salary player in a trade, absorb money from a cap-strapped team, or add multiple pieces while still building out the rest of the roster.

The number to keep watching is 15. Detroit still has 15 active roster players under contract for 2026-27, so Yzerman’s next decision is not just who to add, but whether to use that room on one expensive contract or spread it across several openings.