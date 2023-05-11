Why the Detroit Lions are allowed to play 2 Thursday Night Football games 

The 2023 NFL Schedule leaks have been flowing like honey, and if you have been following along, you already know that in addition to their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup, the Detroit Lions will also have 2 Thursday Night Football games this coming season. Those TNF matchups will come in Week 1 at the Kansas City Chiefs and in Week 4 at the Green Bay Packers. Some fans have questioned the leaks because they thought the Lions can only play one Thursday game during the season. Here is why the NFL is allowing the Lions to play multiple games on Thursday.

Key Points

The 2023 NFL schedule reveals that the Lions will play two Thursday Night games this season.

The rule limiting teams to only one Thursday night game per season has been revised, allowing for more competitive matchups.

The Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game exemption from Thursday night matchups no longer applies.

The perplexity arises from the longstanding belief that teams were only allowed to participate in one Thursday night game per season. However, the NFL altered this rule during the owners' meetings held in March. Dissatisfied with the quality of some previous Thursday Night matchups, the league sought to showcase more compelling games under the primetime lights. Consequently, teams are now granted the opportunity to be featured in two Thursday night games throughout the season.

Why it Matters for Lions

Previously, the Lions' exclusive Thanksgiving Day game shielded them from any other Thursday night matchups. The unique nature of the rule dictated that a team could only play on Thursday following a Sunday game once per season. However, the NFL has now lifted this restriction, enabling teams like the Lions to embrace the excitement of an additional Thursday night game. Note: Since the Lions' Thursday night game against the Chiefs is taking place in Week 1, it technically is not a Thursday game after a Sunday game, which is why the Lions can still play two other Thursday games.