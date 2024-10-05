Why the Detroit Lions Ditched the Blue and Gray Combo

The Detroit Lions have become a sponsorship powerhouse, and as Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network reports, they’re capitalizing on their growing popularity within the NFL. The uniform selection process begins in June, and decisions are collaboratively made by head coach Dan Campbell and team president Rod Wood. Typically, the Lions wear their classic Honolulu blue at home, with exceptions for alternative jerseys, which can be worn up to three times per season.

This season, the Lions debuted their black jerseys in a Monday night game against Seattle, partly to honor Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson, who is known to favor the look. The timing was perfect, as Johnson was inducted into the team's Pride of the Lions that night. The black jerseys are set to make another appearance when the Lions host Buffalo in December. The team will also wear their throwback jerseys, likely for their Thanksgiving matchup against Chicago. According to Rogers, for away games, the Lions typically wear the opposite of the home team’s choice. Pants and sock combinations are chosen weekly by a select group of players, who often lean toward monochromatic looks.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, part of the group that decides on the pants selection, joked that the team opts for monochromatic combinations “90% of the time.” Though not superstitious himself, Anzalone noted the team's struggles in the blue jersey and gray pants combo, hinting that it may be a look they avoid for the near future. For the playoffs, the uniform selection process is similar to the regular season: the home team decides first, and the visitor must wear the opposite. Rogers also points out that alternative jerseys are not allowed in the postseason, ensuring a more traditional appearance for the high-stakes games.