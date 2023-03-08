Why the Detroit Lions should give Jared Goff a new contract immediately

The Detroit Lions have a HUGE decision to make regarding Jared Goff‘s future as their quarterback. Goff was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Matthew Stafford and draft picks, and many believed he would only be a short-term solution. However, Goff has proven on the field that he has what it takes to lead the team, and now the Lions must decide whether to offer him a contract extension. This decision has become more pressing after the New York Giants signed Daniel Jones to a massive contract extension, setting a new floor for what Goff could command in the open market. If the Lions wait until after the 2023 season to extend Goff, they will likely have to pay even more due to the expected rise in market prices.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Jared Goff

The Lions must decide whether to offer quarterback Jared Goff a contract extension, as he has proven himself to be a capable long-term solution. The recent signing of Daniel Jones to a massive contract by the New York Giants has increased the pressure on the Lions to act quickly, as they will have to pay even more if they wait until after the 2023 season.

Key Points:

Jared Goff has proven himself to be a capable long-term solution at quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

The New York Giants recently signed Daniel Jones to a massive 4-year, $160 million extension, setting a new floor for what Goff could command in the open market.

The Lions will likely have to pay more if they wait until after the 2023 season to extend Goff's contract.

The Big Picture: Goff is the Lions QB of the Future

- Advertisement -

Jared Goff has shown that he has what it takes to be the Detroit Lions' quarterback of the future. While many believed he was only a short-term solution, he has proven himself on the field and deserves a contract extension to secure his place as the team's long-term quarterback.

The Detroit Lions' decision on whether to extend Goff's contract is critical for the team's future success. Goff has shown that he has the potential to lead the team to victory, and securing him as the long-term solution at quarterback will provide stability and continuity for the Lions. Waiting too long to extend Goff's contract could result in a much higher cost for the team, making it imperative that they act quickly to secure his services.

The Bottom Line: Brad Holmes needs to get a deal done immediately

If you have read my work (thank you!), you are well aware that I have been leading “Goff's Army” since his first season with the Lions. I truly believe that Goff can lead the Lions to a Super Bowl, provided he has the right talent around him. He has proven that he can get the job done on and off of the field, and the Lions should do everything they can to sign him long-term. That being said, if they wait until next offseason to work on a deal, he could potentially demand between $45-50 million per season, which could be a tough pill to swallow. By signing Goff now, the Lions could save a lot of money over the duration of the contract.