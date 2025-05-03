Why the Detroit Lions Should Sign 2-Time Pro Bowl Safety Justin Simmons

The Lions' safety room is strong, but signing Pro Bowler Justin Simmons would give Detroit elite depth and a veteran edge in their Super Bowl push.

The Lions already have the NFL’s best safety duo—but here’s why they should add one more playmaker

Let’s be honest—the Detroit Lions have something special cooking on defense. Between Brian Branch wrecking plays from the slot and Kerby Joseph patrolling the deep end like a hawk, there’s a legitimate case that Detroit has the best safety duo in the NFL right now.

But… what if one of them goes down?

That’s where Justin Simmons comes in.

A Smart Insurance Policy

Nobody wants to talk about injuries in May, but the NFL is brutal. One twist, one hit, and your secondary can go from elite to exposed real fast. And while Dan Jackson, Morice Norris, and others provide depth, they’re not proven difference-makers.

Justin Simmons? Yeah, he is.

We’re talking about a guy with:

32 career interceptions

Two Pro Bowl selections

Four second-team All-Pro honors (2019, 2021–2023)

A consistent track record of production, leadership, and ball skills

He may be 31, but Simmons still had three picks and eight passes defensed for Denver in 2023 and two picks and seven passes defended for Atlanta in 2024. He’s got juice left—and more importantly, he’s got instincts you just can’t teach.

Why Simmons Makes Sense in Detroit

Let’s break it down:

He fits the culture

Simmons is a leader, a film junkie, and plays with passion. He’s exactly the kind of guy Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard would love in the locker room.

He doesn’t have to start

Branch and Joseph aren’t going anywhere. But Simmons wouldn’t need to take their jobs—just hold the line if either gets banged up. Think of him as your veteran safety net, both figuratively and literally.

He’ll get a shot at a ring

Let’s be real. If Simmons still wants to chase a Super Bowl—and reports suggest that’s a priority—Detroit’s as good a place as any to do it. The Lions are legit contenders, and he wouldn’t be carrying the whole load like he did in Denver.

What’s the Hold-Up?

The only real question is: Would Simmons take a backup role?

That’s a tough pill for some veterans to swallow. But if he’s chasing a title and wants to mentor a rising defense, this is the kind of opportunity that could make sense. It comes down to fit, ego, and price.

If Simmons is willing to sign a team-friendly deal for a chance to chase a ring, this is an easy call.

The Bottom Line

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are elite. But elite depth wins championships.

Adding a smart, experienced, playmaking safety like Justin Simmons would give the Lions a huge boost—not just in case of injury, but in leadership, locker room IQ, and situational flexibility.

If the price is right, Brad Holmes should pick up the phone.