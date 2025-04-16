Why the Detroit Lions Should Target OG Tyler Booker in the 2025 NFL Draft

With Kevin Zeitler gone and questions at both guard spots, Alabama’s Tyler Booker could be the ideal long-term answer for the Lions in the 2025 NFL Draft.

When it comes to building through the trenches, few teams do it better than the Detroit Lions. It’s part of their identity — physical football, punishing run schemes, and linemen who set the tone.

But heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, there’s a sneaky hole in the armor that general manager Brad Holmes would be wise to patch early: interior offensive line.

Specifically? It’s time to take a serious look at Alabama’s Tyler Booker.

Zeitler’s Exit Leaves a Void

Following the departure of veteran Kevin Zeitler in free agency, the Lions are left with Christian Mahogany, a promising rookie, penciled in as the starting right guard. On the left, Graham Glasgow is still holding things down, but he’s coming off a tough 2024 season and is clearly not the long-term solution.

The Lions currently have two unproven or aging guards protecting Jared Goff, and with their Super Bowl window wide open, they can’t afford to roll the dice on development alone.

That’s where Booker fits in.

Why Tyler Booker Makes Sense for Detroit

Booker, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound road grader out of Alabama, is everything head coach Dan Campbell wants in an offensive lineman: nasty, physical, and aggressive. He’s not just a mauler, though. Booker has legit versatility, having played both guard spots and even showing potential at tackle early in his career.

He’s smart, he’s coachable, and under the direction of new offensive coordinator John Morton, who brings a slightly different wrinkle to Detroit’s offense than Ben Johnson, Booker could help solidify protection and enhance the run game that has powered this team the last two seasons.

A Seamless Fit in Detroit’s Scheme

Morton may be taking over for Ben Johnson (now the head coach of the Bears), but the philosophy remains the same: physicality, balance, and ball control. And that starts with controlling the line of scrimmage.

Booker is built for it. He thrives in zone and gap schemes, and his footwork in space allows him to climb to the second level — something that would be a dream for Jahmyr Gibbs, who excels in space.

Build for Now and the Future

Detroit’s offensive line has been a strength for years, but it’s also been expensive and aging. Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, and Penei Sewell are still elite, but drafting Booker gives the team a long-term starter on a rookie deal — a huge bonus when trying to extend stars like Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Gibbs himself.

Booker could compete for a starting job immediately or provide insurance in case Glasgow or Mahogany falter. Either way, he represents smart planning.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions don’t need to make a flashy pick in 2025. They need to make a smart one — and Tyler Booker checks all the boxes.

He’s a tough, high-upside guard with a winning pedigree, perfect for the tone Detroit sets in the trenches. With the right development, he could anchor this offensive line for years — and help keep the Lions in championship contention the whole time.