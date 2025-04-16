Why the Detroit Lions Should Target Texas WR Matthew Golden in the 2025 NFL Draft

Texas WR Matthew Golden could be a perfect fit for the Detroit Lions. Here’s why drafting the explosive playmaker in 2025 would be a smart long-term move.

The Detroit Lions don’t have many holes heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, but if there’s one position they could quietly upgrade—it’s wide receiver. Yes, Amon-Ra St. Brown just got paid, and Jameson Williams had a breakout year, but that doesn’t mean Brad Holmes should stand pat.

Enter Matthew Golden, the Texas wideout who could be the perfect addition to Detroit’s high-powered offense.

Detroit Lions Matthew Golden 2025 NFL Draft

A Rising Star with Blazing Speed

Golden turned heads this past season after transferring from Houston to Texas, notching nearly 1,000 yards and showcasing the kind of deep-threat ability that makes defensive coordinators lose sleep.

Oh, and did we mention his speed? Golden ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine—making him one of the fastest players in this year’s draft class. That kind of burner ability would fit beautifully in the Lions’ offense, especially with Jared Goff’s ability to stretch the field when given time.

If you like what Jameson Williams brings to the table, you’re going to like Golden too. The difference? Golden may come without the same baggage.

Planning for the Future

Here’s the thing—while Jameson Williams made a big leap in 2024, his long-term future in Detroit is far from certain. He’s eligible for a fifth-year option, but an extension could be tough to navigate. With Amon-Ra St. Brown already commanding $30 million per year, it seems unrealistic for the Lions to invest heavily in two wideouts when they’ve got future contract decisions looming for guys like Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kerby Joseph, and Brian Branch.

Drafting Golden now gives the Lions flexibility. If Williams plays out his rookie deal and walks, Golden slides right in. If Williams is traded after the draft—which isn’t off the table—Golden could step up right away.

A Perfect Fit in Detroit’s Offense

Golden isn’t just a track star. He’s a polished route-runner who can win inside and outside. He brings strong hands, crisp cuts, and the type of top-end acceleration that makes defenders look silly after the catch.

Imagine a lineup with Amon-Ra in the slot, Golden stretching the field on one side, and Williams (or his eventual replacement) on the other. That’s a nightmare for defenses.

Even better? Golden has shown he can handle special teams duties, making him even more valuable early in his NFL career.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy

Brad Holmes Likes His Versatile Playmakers

We’ve seen this from Holmes before. He values athleticism, character, and upside—and Golden checks all three boxes. With the Lions sitting at pick No. 28, Golden could absolutely be in play, especially if the top-tier defensive options are off the board.

The Lions have hosted Golden on a top-30 visit, a clear sign that the front office is doing its homework.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions don’t need a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. But they do need to think ahead—and that’s exactly why Matthew Golden makes so much sense.

With elite speed, strong production, and a clean off-field profile, Golden would be a seamless fit in Detroit’s evolving offense. And if the Lions want to keep their foot on the gas in their Super Bowl window, drafting Golden might just be the smartest move they could make.

