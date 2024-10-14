Why The Detroit Lions WILL NOT Trade For Maxx Crosby

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions marched into AT&T Stadium and absolutely dismantled the Dallas Cowboys, cruising to a 47-9 victory. However, the win was bittersweet as Pro Bowl EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a devastating injury, fracturing both his tibia and fibula. Hutchinson's injury, which will almost certainly end his 2024 season, has left the Lions with a massive void on defense. Following the injury, fans and analysts took to social media, suggesting that the Lions should pursue a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star EDGE, Maxx Crosby, as a solution.

While the thought of adding Crosby to the Lions' defense is undoubtedly appealing, especially with the potential of him teaming up with Hutchinson in 2025, it’s highly unlikely that Detroit will pull the trigger on such a move. There are a few significant reasons why.

The Cost to Acquire Maxx Crosby Would Be Astronomical

Maxx Crosby is a game-changing player, and at just 27 years old, he’s still in the prime of his career. But acquiring someone of Crosby’s caliber comes with a steep price tag. The Raiders would likely command a hefty haul in return—it could take as many as three first-round draft picks (since the Lions picks will likely be late in the first round) to get a deal done. Brad Holmes has done an outstanding job building the roster through smart drafting, and giving up three first-round picks for one player—albeit an elite one—would jeopardize Detroit’s ability to maintain long-term depth and flexibility.

Those picks could translate into multiple starters on rookie contracts for the next five years, players that could help the Lions contend for Super Bowls well into the future. Surrendering those assets for one player, even someone as talented as Crosby, might not be the kind of gamble Holmes is willing to take.

Crosby's Salary Would Strain the Cap

In addition to the draft capital, Crosby's contract is another major hurdle. Crosby is set to make $25 million this season, followed by $23 million in 2025 and nearly $20 million in 2026. Acquiring that type of salary would significantly impact the Lions' financial flexibility. The Lions are currently in a healthy cap position, but bringing in Crosby would limit their ability to re-sign key players next offseason.

By making a move for Crosby, the Lions would not only be trading away valuable draft assets but also potentially sacrificing their ability to retain core players. That’s a high price to pay for one player, even one as dominant as Crosby.

Brad Holmes’ Long-Term Strategy

Holmes has been clear since taking over the GM role that his goal is to build a sustainable contender, and he’s done just that with a roster full of young talent on affordable deals. The Lions are a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season, but Holmes is unlikely to veer away from his long-term plan of building through the draft and retaining talent rather than going all-in for one season. The cost of trading for Maxx Crosby could very well disrupt that plan.

While losing Aidan Hutchinson is a major blow to Detroit’s championship hopes, it’s hard to imagine Holmes mortgaging the future to bring in a short-term replacement.

The Bottom Line

Maxx Crosby is an elite talent, and there’s no doubt that adding him to the Lions' defense would be a massive boost. However, the cost in both draft capital and salary would be far too high for Brad Holmes and the Lions. Holmes has shown a commitment to building through the draft, and sacrificing multiple first-round picks and financial flexibility doesn’t align with his long-term strategy. Although it’s tempting to dream of Crosby in Honolulu blue, the reality is that the Lions will likely look for other, more affordable solutions as they navigate the remainder of the 2024 season.