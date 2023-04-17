Why the Detroit Lions WILL trade up for the No. 3 pick

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching and I am 100% convinced that trading up to No. 3 is the correct move for the Detroit Lions. With the Arizona Cardinals taking calls about trading the No. 3 pick, Lions GM Brad Holmes is in a position to make a deal. The Lions are not likely to be in this position for a very long time, and trading up to No. 3 could mean landing QB C.J. Stroud or EDGE Will Anderson.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions are trending up and are actually favored to win the NFC North in 2023. However, they may not be in a position to trade up for a quarterback or an elite defensive player for a very long time. The Lions have a window of opportunity, and they need to make the most of it. With the draft capital they have, they are in a position to make a deal that could change the course of the franchise.

Key Points

The Lions are in a unique position to trade up for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and have a chance to land a top-tier prospect that could change the course of their franchise.

The Lions' draft capital gives them the flexibility to pursue either a potential franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud or an elite pass rusher in Will Anderson.

Regardless of whether the Lions are comfortable with Jared Goff as their long-term quarterback, trading up to No. 3 is the right move to make and could set them up for success for years to come.

C.J. Stroud could be there for the taking

Unless the Detroit Lions are 100% sold that Jared Goff is their long-term quarterback and are willing to sign him to a long-term contract extension, then this could be a golden opportunity to land Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, who could slip to No. 3 in the draft. In my opinion, Stroud has the best chance out of any other QB in this draft class to be elite. Though I don't necessarily believe that will happen, the Lions have the draft capital to take a chance at landing their future signal-caller and if they believe in Stroud, they should take him.

The Detroit Lions need to be forward-thinking and consider the future of the quarterback position. Goff may be solid, but he's not an elite quarterback. In addition, the Lions would soon have to sign Goff to a contract extension that would likely cost them over $40 million per season in cap space. Stroud, on the other hand, has all the physical tools and the intangibles to be a franchise quarterback. He's accurate, has a strong arm, and is a great decision-maker. He's also a natural leader who has the respect of his teammates. Not to mention, it would be nice to have a quarterback on a rookie deal.

Will Anderson could be the Lions' target at No. 3

Even if the Detroit Lions are comfortable with Goff moving forward, trading up to No. 3 would still be the right move for them because they could land Will Anderson. Landing Anderson to pair up with Aidan Hutchinson would be scary for opposing offenses to deal with. Anderson is a dominant pass rusher who could make an immediate impact on the Lions' defense. He's explosive off the edge and has a relentless motor. He's also a great athlete who can drop back in coverage if needed.

Pairing Anderson with Hutchinson would give the Lions a formidable pass rush that could wreak havoc on opposing offenses. The Detroit Lions have already invested in the EDGE position, but adding Anderson could take their defense to the next level.

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes is a Villain and WILL trade up for the No. 3 pick

The Detroit Lions are in a unique position to make a deal that could change the course of their franchise. With the draft capital they have, they are in a position to trade up for a top-tier prospect. Whether it's C.J. Stroud or Will Anderson, the Lions have a chance to land a player who could make an immediate impact on their team.

The Detroit Lions are trending up, and they need to be aggressive in their pursuit of greatness. They can't afford to sit back and wait for players to fall to them. They need to be proactive and make a move that could set them up for success for years to come. Folks, the Lions WILL trade up for the No. 3 overall pick. The question is, how much will it cost them, and who will they select?