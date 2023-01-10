Merch
    Why the Detroit Red Wings Shouldn’t Let Olli Maatta Slip Away

    By: Jeff Bilbrey

    The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of a rebuilding season. As they try to right the ship, the front office must examine the team’s roster and identify potential moves that could help propel the team toward a competitive future. One player that deserves consideration is Olli Maatta.

    Olli Maatta

    Maatta’s Age and Experience

    Olli Maatta

    At 28 years old, Maatta is on the right side of 30 and has already established himself as a solid depth player on defense. With over ten years of NHL experience, he brings knowledge and skill to the ice. He’s someone the Red Wings could lean on for many years.

    Why it matters

    • Olli Maatta is 28 years old and has a wealth of experience in the NHL.
    • He has proven himself to be a solid depth player on defense and could provide valuable support to the team’s defensive core.
    • He could be an essential player for the Red Wings for many years.
    • His performance this season confirms his value to the team; he has played in 34 games and scored three goals and 11 assists which is 14 total points.

    By the Numbers

    • 28 years old
    • 10+ years of NHL experience
    • 34 games played
    • 3 goals
    • 11 assists
    • 14 total points

    Maatta’s Performance with the Red Wings

    Olli Maatta Stats
    Olli Maatta Stats and News | NHL.com

    After being signed by General Manager Steve Yzerman to a one-year, $2.25 million contract this summer, Maatta has performed well for the Red Wings. In 34 games, he has three goals and 11 assists, giving him 14 total points. He’s been a solid contributor to the team and it would be beneficial to have him back next year.

    The Trade Deadline and Maatta’s Extension

    The trade deadline could be an obstacle in bringing back Maatta. If the Red Wings are not competitive, Yzerman may choose to trade Maatta for draft capital or other assets to help the team in the future. But, If he’s still on the team after the deadline, the front office should consider giving Maatta an extension. He has proven to be a valuable asset to the team and could continue to provide depth to the defense core for years to come.

    Olli Maatta is a player who has a lot to offer the Detroit Red Wings. His age and experience make him an ideal addition to the team’s defense core, and his performance this season confirms it. The Red Wings should consider extending his contract if he’s not traded before the deadline, as he could be a valuable asset to the team’s future.

    Olli Maatta

