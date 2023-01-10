Why the Detroit Red Wings Shouldn’t Let Olli Maatta Slip Away

The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of a rebuilding season. As they try to right the ship, the front office must examine the team’s roster and identify potential moves that could help propel the team toward a competitive future. One player that deserves consideration is Olli Maatta.

Maatta’s Age and Experience

At 28 years old, Maatta is on the right side of 30 and has already established himself as a solid depth player on defense. With over ten years of NHL experience, he brings knowledge and skill to the ice. He’s someone the Red Wings could lean on for many years.