Why the Lions WILL NOT Sign Jameson Williams to a Long-Term Extension

Jameson Williams emerged as a playmaker in 2024, but cap space concerns and big upcoming extensions could keep the Lions from signing him long-term.

Jameson Williams finally gave Detroit Lions fans a glimpse of what made him a first-round pick in 2022. The electric wide receiver turned in a breakout season in 2024, reeling in 58 catches for 1,001 yards and eight total touchdowns. For a player once labeled as “potential,” Williams finally delivered on it.

But now comes the big question: Is he part of the long-term future in Detroit?

While the Lions are expected to exercise his fifth-year option before the May 1 deadline, a bigger conversation looms — and it’s not about health or suspensions. It’s about money.

A Star on the Rise… with Baggage

Williams’ production in 2024 was undeniable. He brought vertical speed, big-play potential, and gave Jared Goff a weapon that opposing defenses had to account for every snap.

Still, it hasn’t been a smooth road.

He missed most of his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL. He was suspended in 2023 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, and again in 2024 for a PED violation. Throw in a run-in with police over an unregistered gun — a situation that fortunately didn’t result in charges — and there’s been no shortage of off-field noise.

Yet despite those issues, none of it is likely to be the determining factor in the Lions’ long-term plans.

The Real Issue: The Price Tag

Let’s be real: The biggest obstacle to a Jameson Williams extension is not discipline — it’s the budget.

The Lions already handed Amon-Ra St. Brown a massive four-year, $120 million extension, locking up their top receiver through 2028. If Williams balls out again in 2025, he’ll be looking for similar money. Can the Lions really afford to pay two wide receivers $30 million per year?

That seems unlikely, especially when you look at the next wave of Lions stars due for new deals:

Aidan Hutchinson

Kerby Joseph

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jack Campbell

Brian Branch

Each one is young, critical to the team’s identity, and potentially in line for top-of-the-market extensions.

That’s a lot of mouths to feed — and there’s only so much cap space to go around.

What Happens Next?

Expect the Lions to pick up Williams’ fifth-year option, which would pay him $15.49 million in 2026. That gives Detroit two more years of team control without committing long-term dollars.

But after that? All bets are off.

Unless something changes financially — or unless Detroit is willing to commit a massive percentage of its cap to the wide receiver room — this might be the beginning of the final chapter of Williams’ time in the Motor City.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams has the tools to be a star. He showed that last season. But the Lions are staring down some tough decisions over the next 12–18 months. And with a handful of foundational players already in place or due for extensions soon, it’s hard to imagine a world where Detroit gives top-tier money to two wideouts.

Williams will get the fifth year, but a long-term extension in Detroit? Don’t count on it.