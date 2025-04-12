Why the Saints Could Trade For Lions QB Hendon Hooker

As Derek Carr deals with a possible season-ending injury, the Saints may look to Detroit’s Hendon Hooker as a cost-effective QB solution with upside.

The New Orleans Saints haven’t even made their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and already they’ve got a quarterback crisis brewing.

Veteran QB Derek Carr is dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, and surgery could be on the table — a move that would likely sideline him for most, if not all, of the 2025 season.

So what’s the plan in New Orleans? Draft a rookie? Sign a veteran? Or maybe… swing a smart, low-cost trade?

One name that might quietly make a lot of sense: Detroit Lions backup QB Hendon Hooker.

Why Hendon Hooker Could Be a Fit

Kellen Moore is entering his first season as the Saints’ head coach, and what better way to start fresh than by working with a moldable, affordable quarterback talent?

Hooker has been developing behind Jared Goff in Detroit’s system for the past two seasons. He’s impressed coaches with his work ethic, football IQ, and patience — all while learning under the steady hand of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

While he doesn’t have much regular season tape to show, Hooker’s college résumé and pro ceiling remain intriguing. In the right hands, he could be the kind of under-the-radar QB who grows into a long-term solution.

And let’s be honest — the Saints could use some cap-friendly creativity at the game’s most important position.

Why the Lions Might Be Open

For Detroit, moving Hooker wouldn’t be about giving up — it would be about maximizing value. With Goff locked in as the starter and likely a contract extension looming, the Lions might be willing to listen if the Saints come calling with the right offer.

A mid-round pick could be enough to land Hooker — a move that lets Detroit cash in on a developmental QB while New Orleans fills a major need with upside.

The Bottom Line

The Saints have a problem, and Hendon Hooker might just be the answer. He’s young, affordable, and ready for a shot. And with Derek Carr’s future uncertain and a new regime in charge, this could be the perfect time for New Orleans to roll the dice on a QB with legit potential.