Why Tony Alford Left Ohio State for Michigan Football





Tony Alford Discusses Coaching Transition from Ohio State to Michigan

Tony Alford, the former Ohio State running backs coach, opened up about his recent move to the Michigan Wolverines, where he now serves as the offensive run game coordinator and running backs coach.

Tony Alford Reflects on His Time at Ohio State

Alford, who spent nine seasons with the Buckeyes, joined The John McCallister Report to discuss his career change, stating the decision was mutually beneficial for both him and Ohio State. “This is such a transient job that we have, and we all know that going into it. Nine years is like an eternity in the coaching profession,” Alford said, describing himself as “deeply indebted” to Ohio State and the Buckeye community. “And so I was very fortunate for those nine years, as I said earlier, but I just think it was time.

“And I think it was time for them and Ryan Day and Ohio State, and it was time for Tony Alford. I don’t think it was any one party saying ‘screw you.’ It was never any of that. I think for both parties, I think we both knew it. And it was just time.”

Welcoming Atmosphere at Michigan

Tony Alford steps into a role at Michigan following Blake Corum’s historic career. He inherits a running back room led by Donovan Edwards, with other talents like Kalel Mullings and Benjamin Hall.

In his McCallister Report appearance, Alford praised the welcoming atmosphere at Michigan.

“I’m as happy as I’ve been in a long time, as far as in my coaching profession,” Alford said. “I’m in a good place. I’m in a good place. And Sherrone Moore and that staff have been nothing but open arms and kind and great to me and really good people. I mean, unbelievable people.

“And so for that, I’m grateful for them for embracing me and bringing me in from the rival, if you will, in the way that they have. And like I said, I just think it was time for everyone involved. I know it was time for everyone involved — not think, I know. And here we are.”